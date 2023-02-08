Norwich University recognized as top online school and launches five in-demand online programs, bachelor's and master's degrees

Norwich, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level by OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD). Norwich’s programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success.

See where Norwich ranked below:

Best Online Master's Degrees in History – https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/best-programs/history/





Best Online Master's Degrees in International Relations – https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/best-programs/international-relations/





Best Online Master's Degrees in Civil Engineering – https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/best-programs/engineering/civil-engineering/

"This year, we focused on the schools making it easier for students to compete in today’s increasingly difficult job market,” said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OMD. “Each ranked school offers fully or partially online master’s degree programs at a time when earning a master’s has become a minimum barrier to entry for many.”

Darland is referencing a recent survey from CareerBuilder, which found that “thirty-three percent of employers are hiring workers with master’s degrees for positions that had been primarily held by those with four-year degrees.” These employers cited an evolution of the skills needed to perform the jobs as the cause of the shift, and an increase in work quality, productivity and employee retention as the result.

“Providing students with opportunities to get a master’s online is only part of our rankings,” said Darland. “Top-ranked schools also had competitive tuition rates and/or scholarships to help drive costs down. And with grocery, gas and other expenses on everyone’s mind right now, an affordable master’s is key.”

In concert with the top recognition from OMD, Norwich University's College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) announced the new online Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics program and four new master's programs: defense policy, global affairs, management, and museum administration, which are set to start in March 2023.

"Norwich University is at the forefront of innovation. These new programs are designed to provide students with the skills needed to stay competitive in emerging fields," CGCS Interim Dean Mark Parker said. “As with all of our online degrees and professional certificates, our new programs are offered one hundred percent online and can be completed in as few as 18 months.”

Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics

With the exponential growth in data, businesses need employees with the mathematics, computer science, critical thinking and problem-solving skills required to analyze this data and lead rational decision-making. The Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics program can provide students with these skills through ethics and leadership-based learning. Students will also delve into high-level programming languages, such as the data analysis tools Python, R and SAS.

Following the structure of Norwich's online bachelor's programs, the business analytics program allows students to transfer up to 90 semester credits of prior college coursework, on-the-job and military training, certifications and College Level Examination Program (CLEP). The flexible program also offers six start dates per year.