Dental Implants Global Market Report 2023

The global dental implants market is expected to grow from $5.68 billion in 2021 to $6.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The dental implants market is expected to grow to $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0%.



Dental implants are medical devices surgically implanted into the jaw to restore a person’s ability to chew or their appearance.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dental implants market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the dental implants market.



Africa. was the smallest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market. The regions covered in the dental implants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of dental implants are tapered implants and parallel walled implants.A tapered implant is a cylindrical implant in which the endosseous part is narrow in diameter towards the apex.



The dental implants are made up of materials such as are titanium and zirconium that are used by various end-users such as hospitals and dental clinics.



The rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment increase the demand for dental implants.Dental caries is a multifactorial, chronic condition arising from various causes such as nutrition, saliva, micro-organisms, trace minerals, genetic predisposition, and tooth morphology leading to tooth decay.



According to a research survey published on BMC healthcare research, an open access research article publisher, in 2021, the prevalence of dental caries in primary and permanent teeth was found to be 41.1% and 68.9% respectively. Dental implants have also become popular as an alternative to removable dentures and are used to replace lost teeth. As a result, the increasing demand for dental implants to replace lost teeth stimulates market growth.



The high cost of dental implants is a key factor hampering the growth of the dental implants market.Dental implants are a form of dental surgery that involves multi-stage surgery and are one of the costliest dental procedures to repair false teeth.



For instance, dental implants cost an average of between $3,000-$4,500 per tooth in the USA, including total implant size, abutment and crown, and bone graft, which is often needed, cost an additional $200-$3,200. The high cost of dental implants makes them unaffordable for medium and low-income groups obstructing the growth of the dental implants market.



Dental implant technology has advanced with the introduction of new technologies and equipment, which improve the consistency and quality of implant treatment.Companies are manufacturing implants that suit the patients’ aesthetics.



For instance, in June 2022, ZimVie launched T3 Pro Tapered implant and Encode® Emergence Healing Abutment. The products were designed keeping in mind the products provide both restorative care and aesthetics as well.



In 2020, Keystone Dental, a US-based dental implant company acquired Osteon Medical for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is providing Keystone a synergistic sales opportunity to expand in the $5 billion dental implant market.



Osteon Medical is an Australia-based company manufacturer of dental implants.



The countries covered in the dental implants market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The dental implants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental implants market statistics, including dental implants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental implants market share, detailed dental implants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental implants industry. This dental implants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry

