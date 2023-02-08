Richard Susskind and Mark A. Cohen to Deliver 2023 “Keynote” on Legal Transformation

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company for legal, today announced an event bringing together two global thought leaders, Richard Susskind and Mark A. Cohen, for an in-depth, interactive analysis of the changes affecting business, society, and the legal industry. Moderated by Anusia Gillespie, SVP of Enterprise, UnitedLex, the event on February 15th will focus on the transformation of legal services with practical guidance on how these challenges can be turned into opportunities.



“This is the 2023 ‘keynote session’ for the entire legal industry,” describes Gillespie.

According to Gartner research, only 19% of legal departments are prepared for a world that is becoming increasingly digitized. Leading General Counsel are acutely aware of the heightened urgency to modernize, as reflected in the swaths of pre-registered in-house teams. Addressing both the technical and cultural aspects of complex legal systems, The Transformation of Legal: Technology, Data, and Human Adaptation will examine these interrelated components of digital transformation.

“The great challenge for the next generation of legal professionals is to design and build the processes and systems that will replace our old ways of working. The question we should ask is not, ‘what is the future of lawyers?’ but ‘how in the future will we solve the problems to which historically lawyers have been our best answer?” suggests Susskind.

UnitedLex is part of the solution and an example of legal transformation, having built a vertically integrated, multidisciplinary workforce with wide-ranging domain expertise – combining law, data, computer science, design thinking, financial acumen, process, and technology – in a corporate structure with the capital needed to deliver self-funding economic models, a critical feature for legal teams required to do more with less.

With the outcome-oriented and data-driven future of legal available, UnitedLex is investing in the thought leadership required to energize and position legal teams to meet the macroeconomic mandate for 2023.

“Generative AI, data analytics, robotics, the metaverse, and other platforms are business and social tools, not ’legal tech.’ They will quickly become a widely utilized, accepted, and integral part of business and society. This will put pressure on the legal function to shift from defense to offense. Rather than creating reasons to restrict their use, legal will be encouraged by business, government, and social advocates to focus on leveraging them to help create scalable solutions to a wide array of challenges. This will happen sooner than most lawyers think,” said Cohen.

Key topics include:

The New Legal Landscape: ChatGPT, Data Insights, and Human Adaptation

Tomorrow’s Lawyers: New Law Jobs for the 20s

Why Stagnation is Not an Option

The Truth about Innovation and the Impact of Lawtech Startups

Professor Richard Susskind OBE is the long-standing President of the Society for Computers and Law and is Technology Adviser to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales. For over 40 years, he has specialized as an expert in the future of professional services with an emphasis on legal technology. Susskind is the author of numerous bestselling books on the future of the legal industry. The highly anticipated 3rd edition of Tomorrow’s Lawyers launches this month. His work has been translated into 18 languages, and he has been invited to speak in over 60 countries. In the 1980s, Richard wrote his PhD on AI and the law, and co-developed the world’s first commercial AI system for lawyers.

Mark A. Cohen is a regular Forbes contributor, Economist legal and business moderator, Distinguished Scholar at the Singapore Academy of Law, and Founder of Legal Mosaic. He is also a Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Digital Legal Exchange, a global forum focused on extracting the latent potential of the legal function by aligning it with business. Drawing from his illustrious career as a practicing lawyer, federally-appointed Receiver of an international business, and entrepreneur, Cohen’s views on the modernization of the legal profession are unparalleled. He is an international keynote speaker and has served as Distinguished Fellow at several leading global law and business schools including Georgetown, Northwestern, and IE, among others.

