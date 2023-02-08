New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280896/?utm_source=GNW





The global gynecology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.15 billion in 2021 to $0.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The gynecology medical lasers market is expected to grow to $0.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 43.9%.



The gynecology medical lasers market consists of sales of instruments that include Nd:YAG, neodymium, and potassium-titanyl-phosphate (KTP).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gynecology medical lasers are used in the treatment of gynecological conditions.



North America was the largest region in the gynecology medical lasers market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the gynecology medical lasers market.



The regions covered in the gynecology medical lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The gynecology medical lasers market covered in this report is segmented by product type into CO2 laser, KTP–argon laser, and Nd:YAG laser.CO2 laser helps in removing thin layers of skin with minimal damage to the surrounding structures.



The various applications involved are colposcopy, laparoscopy, and hysteroscopy that are used by end-users such as hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and medical centres.



Rising obesity is expected to drive the gynecology medical lasers market.Overweight women have a higher incidence of gynecology disorders.



Overweight and obese women are at high risk of reproductive health-related issues.They have a higher risk of infertility, conception rates, miscarriage rates, and increased risk for pregnancy complications.



They have poor reproductive outcomes in natural as well as assisted conception. Increasing obesity in women across the globe is driving the demand for gynecology treatment, hence driving the gynecology medical lasers market.



The high costs associated with gynecology lasers are a major issue faced by patients across the globe, especially in developing countries.The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread.



Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding.Carbon dioxide laser is the system most commonly used in gynecology and the main indications are a disease of the uterine cervix, vagina, vulva, or perineum.



The only disadvantage is their high cost.For instance, CO2 laser therapy costs more than $500 per treatment, with three treatments required initially, followed by annual treatments.



Therefore, the high cost of gynecology laser treatment and the lack of skilled technicians in developing countries hamper the demand for such lasers and impact market growth.



Gynecology medical laser manufacturers are constantly investing in technologies for faster diagnosis and efficient treatment of gynecological conditions.Areas of technological advances include new wavelengths, more rugged setups, lower-cost systems, and other advancements are being combined with minimally invasive techniques.



For instance, FDA cleared the use of the Dynamis PRO laser system for treatments in gynecology and genitourology, which uses two complementary wavelengths, for fast and precise treatments.



The countries covered in the gynecology medical lasers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gynecology medical lasers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gynecology medical lasers market statistics, including gynecology medical lasers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gynecology medical lasers market share, detailed gynecology medical lasers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gynecology medical lasers industry. This gynecology medical lasers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

