Intellihot Inc. Set to Disrupt Electric Water Heating With Groundbreaking Inventions Unveiled at the AHR Expo 2023

ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago-based manufacturer, Intellihot Inc. made an official foray into the electric water heating market by launching a range of the world's first tankless heat pump water heaters, the Electron Series and an innovative point-of-use disinfection system, the Legionator. The products were unveiled at the AHR Expo 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 6, 2023 and received widespread acclaim. Features like a CO2 refrigerant system, a specially developed thermal battery and solar enablement push the boundaries of efficiency and sustainability in water heating, further cementing Intellihot's position as a market innovator and disruptor.

The Electron combines the benefits of tankless designs with the efficiency and eco-friendliness of heat pump technology. The Electron heat pump is the first of its kind to absorb energy from external air and store that heat in a thermal battery. This heat energy is then used to heat water on demand without storing it, thereby mitigating Legionella risks, hard water scaling and energy wastage.

Moreover, the Electron uses a CO2 refrigerant which not only has the lowest environmental impact with zero Ozone Depleting Potential (ODP) but also provides better cold-weather performance. "Intellihot's products are designed so consumers aren't forced to pick between sustainability and efficiency. They are sustainable because they are efficient and they are efficient because they are sustainable," said Siva Akasam, Intellihot's CTO and Co-Founder.

Lastly, the Electron is a forward-looking product, thanks to its modularity, painless serviceability, smart grid-ready capability, and uncomplicated solar integration. Due to its ability to heat water up to 170° F, provide redundancy for uninterrupted business operations, and cascade wirelessly to meet any demand, the product is poised to alleviate the misconception that heat pump water heaters cannot handle heavy-duty loads.

Along with the Electron series, Intellihot also unveiled the Legionator series, the world's first point of use disinfection system. It heats water using high-quality quartz tubes and disinfects it using automatic ozonation. The Legionator mitigates Legionella bacteria in the water as well as faucet pipes, valve seats and aerators of automatic faucets. Its revolutionary technology adopts a built-in ozone generator that nullifies the need for any form of refills or recurring costs.

"Intellihot seeks to eradicate long-standing problems in the water heating industry such as staggering CO2 emissions and Legionnaire's disease with an innovation-first approach so our consumers can take advantage of next-gen features like 24/7 factory monitoring and predictive diagnostics while knowing that these do not come at the cost of environmental degradation," said Sri Deivasigamani, Intellihot's Founder and CEO.

The Electron model iE1 and the Legionator are available for pre-ordering with a delivery date of May 22, 2023.

Intellihot is an innovative designer/manufacturer of built-environment systems that challenge legacy approaches for sustainability. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Sridhar (Sri) Deivasigamani, today Intellihot offers a range of tankless water heaters designed and built for commercial applications with a focus on sustainability, cost savings, and water quality safety. Winner of an Edison Award for Best New Product in 2022, Intellihot serves the hospitality, restaurant, multi-family housing, senior living, commercial facility and plumbing industries. Intellihot has operations in suburban Chicago, Galesburg, Ill. and distributors across North America. Learn more at www.intellihot.com or by following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

