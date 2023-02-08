New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280894/?utm_source=GNW

The global polymerase chain reactions (pcr) devices, reagents and uses market is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $5.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market is expected to grow to $6.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market consists of sales of conventional PCR machine, qPCR, reverse transcription PCR, nested PCR, hot start PCR, and digital PCR devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices and reagents are designed to aid scientists in producing multiple copies of specific DNA segments. In PCR, a section of the genome to be amplified is chosen using short synthetic DNA fragments called primers, and the segment is subsequently amplified through numerous rounds of DNA synthesis.



North America was the largest region in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market.



The regions covered in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices and reagents are instruments, reagents, consumables.An instrument is a tool or device for doing a particular kind of work.



The instruments used are standards PCR, rt-PCR, digital PCR. The various end-users are pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals, academics, and research organizations.



The growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the world is driving the polymerase chain reactions devices and reagents market.Polymerase chain reactions devices are used in clinical laboratories to detect the presence of infectious diseases.



In a report published by the World Health Organization, it was reported that around 17 million people are killed in a year due to infectious diseases.Also, the same report stated that 30 new infectious diseases have emerged in the last 20 years.



According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, 15.5 million people in the US visited a physician, due to an infectious disease. Such instances are increasing the demand for clinical diagnostic services and thereby driving the polymerase chain reactions devices and reagents market.



The emergence of alternatives is a major restraint on the growth of polymerase chain reaction devices and the reagents market.In the field of DNA sequencing, the polymerase chain reaction technique has competitors like Next Generation Sequencing and Sanger Sequencing which provide similar utility as PCR devices and reagents and even better results in some cases, thus increasing the competition in the market and thereby limiting PCR devices and reagents growth.



For instance, in a study conducted, 138 FFPE non-small lung cancer samples were examined, with assays developed through Sanger, Next Generation Sequencing, and polymerase chain reaction techniques.All three assays were compared and it was reported that assays developed by NGS and QPCR exhibited similar analytical sensitivity, simplicity, and high level of concordance.



Moreover, it was found that NGS assays proved to be better than qPCR in displaying more accurate information about allele sequence, mutation frequency, and the detection of non-hotspot mutations. This emergence of alternative procedures is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Companies in the polymerase chain reaction devices and reagents market are increasingly focusing on Digital PCR due to its higher accuracy compared to conventional PCR.Conventional PCR is an end-point investigation that is not fully quantified because the enhanced item is distinguished by agarose gel electrophoresis.



Digital PCR expands on customary PCR enhancement and fluorescent-probe– based identification techniques to give a comprehensive evaluation of nucleic acids without the requirement for standard bends. The companies investing in digital polymerase chain reaction technology include BioRad Technologies, Atlas Genetics, OriGene Technologies STST-Diagnostica, Ugen Tec, and Genesis Healthcare Company.



The countries covered in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market statistics, including polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market share, detailed polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market segments, market trends and opportunities.

