Axcient Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for x360Recover

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution x360Recover has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #19 on the IT Management list.



“Managed Service Providers prefer x360Recover because it offers faster recovery times and better reliability,” said Andrew Wittman, Chief Marketing Officer at Axcient. “We continue to innovate so that partners can be assured their client data is protected while building their businesses and margins with a single, easy-to-use solution. Thanks to all the Axcient x360Recover partners who made this award possible.”

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With two million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

Learn more about Axcient at www.axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Follow Axcient on LinkedI n , Facebook, and Twitter.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Amanda.lee@arlpr.com