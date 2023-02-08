Growth: Green Hydrogen Market Size & Share to Surpass $8702.02 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Vantage Market Research, the global Green Hydrogen Market was estimated at $ 374.17 Million in 2021 and is expected to hit $ 8,702.02 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 48.19 % from 2022 to 2028.



Green Hydrogen Market Overview

Green hydrogen is a clean and renewable form of hydrogen that is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. The green hydrogen market is growing rapidly due to increasing demand for clean energy, government support for clean energy initiatives, and the need for sustainable solutions to meet energy demand. The key applications of green hydrogen include transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The green hydrogen market is expected to reach a significant market size by 2030, driven by investments in the development of green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure.

Green Hydrogen Market Define

Green hydrogen is a type of hydrogen that is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, or hydro power. The process does not generate any greenhouse gas emissions or other pollutants, making it a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional hydrogen production methods, which typically rely on fossil fuels. The green hydrogen market refers to the production, distribution, and sale of green hydrogen for various end-use applications, such as transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The growth of the green hydrogen market is driven by increasing demand for clean energy and the need for sustainable solutions to meet energy demand, as well as government support for clean energy initiatives.

Key Insights

Growing demand for clean energy: The increasing demand for clean energy is driving the growth of the green hydrogen market, as it provides a sustainable solution to meet energy needs.

Government support: Governments around the world are offering financial incentives and other forms of support to promote the development of green hydrogen, which is driving market growth.

Increasing investment in green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure: The growth of the green hydrogen market is being fueled by increasing investment in the development of production and distribution infrastructure.

Wide range of applications: Green hydrogen has a wide range of applications, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes, which is driving market growth.

Growing competition: The green hydrogen market is becoming increasingly competitive, with many companies entering the market and existing players expanding their operations.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements are playing a key role in improving the efficiency and reducing the cost of green hydrogen production, which is driving market growth.

Potential for growth in emerging markets: The green hydrogen market has significant potential for growth in emerging markets, where demand for energy is growing and there is a need for sustainable solutions to meet energy demand.



Top Players in the Global Green Hydrogen Market

Siemens Energy AG

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Nel ASA

Linde

Cummins Inc

H&R Ölwerke Schindler GmbH

Wind to Gas Energy GmbH & Co. KG

Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co. Ltd

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Green Hydrogen Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing demand for clean energy

Government support and incentives

Increasing investment in green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure

Technological advancements in hydrogen production

Growing demand for hydrogen in various end-use industries



Restraints:

High production cost of green hydrogen compared to fossil fuel-based hydrogen

Lack of a well-established green hydrogen infrastructure and distribution network

Regulatory challenges related to the production and use of hydrogen

Limited availability of renewable energy sources for green hydrogen production

Opportunities:

Growing demand for hydrogen in emerging markets

Increasing investment in research and development of green hydrogen production technologies

Growing demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

Expansion of the green hydrogen market through partnerships and collaborations between industry players

Challenges:

Competition from other clean energy sources such as wind and solar power

High initial investment required for green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure

Uncertainty in government policies and regulations related to green hydrogen

Technical challenges in the production and storage of green hydrogen.

Green Hydrogen Market Trends

Increase in production capacity: The green hydrogen market is witnessing an increase in production capacity, driven by investments in the development of green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure.

Partnership and collaboration between industry players: Companies in the green hydrogen market are forming partnerships and collaborations to expand their reach and improve their competitiveness.

Expansion of green hydrogen production facilities: Companies in the green hydrogen market are expanding their production facilities to meet growing demand for green hydrogen.

Companies in the green hydrogen market are expanding their production facilities to meet growing demand for green hydrogen. Growing demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: The green hydrogen market is witnessing growing demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which are seen as a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional internal combustion engines.

Increasing investment in research and development: Companies in the green hydrogen market are increasing their investment in research and development to improve the efficiency and reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.

Growing demand for green hydrogen in industrial processes: The green hydrogen market is witnessing growing demand for green hydrogen in industrial processes, where it is used as a raw material and energy source.

The green hydrogen market is witnessing growing demand for green hydrogen in industrial processes, where it is used as a raw material and energy source. Government support for green hydrogen initiatives: Governments around the world are providing financial and other forms of support for green hydrogen initiatives, which is driving market growth.



Green Hydrogen Market Challenge

One of the major challenges in the green hydrogen market is the high cost of production compared to traditional hydrogen production methods that rely on fossil fuels. Green hydrogen production requires a significant initial investment in renewable energy sources and electrolyzers, which increases the cost of production.

Another challenge is the lack of well-established green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure, which limits the widespread adoption of green hydrogen. The lack of standardization in the production and distribution of green hydrogen also adds to the challenge.

Additionally, there are technical challenges associated with the storage and transportation of green hydrogen, which must be addressed to ensure its widespread adoption.

The regulatory environment for green hydrogen also presents a challenge, as there is a need for clear and consistent policies and regulations related to its production, transportation, and use.

Finally, competition from other clean energy sources such as wind and solar power can also pose a challenge to the growth of the green hydrogen market.



Green Hydrogen Market Opportunities

Growing demand in emerging markets: The green hydrogen market has significant growth potential in emerging markets, where demand for energy is growing and there is a need for sustainable solutions to meet energy demand.

Expansion through partnerships and collaborations: Companies in the green hydrogen market can expand their reach and improve their competitiveness through partnerships and collaborations with other companies in the industry.

Increasing investment in research and development: Companies in the green hydrogen market can increase their investment in research and development to improve the efficiency and reduce the cost of green hydrogen production, which can open up new market opportunities.

Growing demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: The growth of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market presents a significant opportunity for the green hydrogen market, as these vehicles rely on hydrogen as a fuel source.

Government support for green hydrogen initiatives: Governments around the world are providing financial and other forms of support for green hydrogen initiatives, which creates opportunities for companies in the market.

Integration with other clean energy sources: The integration of green hydrogen with other clean energy sources, such as wind and solar power, presents an opportunity for companies in the green hydrogen market to increase their competitiveness.

Growing demand for green hydrogen in industrial processes: The growing demand for green hydrogen in industrial processes, where it is used as a raw material and energy source, presents an opportunity for companies in the green hydrogen market.



Segmentation of the Global Green Hydrogen Market:

Technology Analysis

Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Solid oxide Electrolyzer



Application

Power Generation

Transport

Others



End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Glass

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

The green hydrogen market is witnessing growth across different regions, with different countries having different levels of investment and development in green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure.

In Europe, countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have made significant investments in green hydrogen production and are at the forefront of the market's development.

In Asia-Pacific, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia are investing in the development of green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure. China is also emerging as a key player in the green hydrogen market, driven by its growing demand for clean energy.

In North America, the United States is leading the way in green hydrogen development, driven by government support and investment in research and development.

In the Middle East, countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are investing in the development of green hydrogen production to meet their energy needs and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

In South America, Brazil is emerging as a key player in the green hydrogen market, driven by its abundance of renewable energy sources and growing demand for clean energy.

In Africa, countries such as Morocco and South Africa are investing in green hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure, driven by the need for sustainable energy solutions.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 374.17 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 8,702.02 Million CAGR 48.19% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Siemens Energy AG, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Nel ASA, Linde, Cummins Inc., H&R Ölwerke Schindler GmbH, Wind to Gas Energy GmbH & Co. KG, Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd., Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs Explore customized purchase options



