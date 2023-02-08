EF Hutton Announces Appointment of Keith Wellen, Managing Director, Institutional Healthcare Sales

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (“EF Hutton”), announced today Keith Wellen has joined the firm as Managing Director, Institutional Healthcare Sales. Mr. Wellen will be based in EF Hutton’s Los Angeles office.



Keith Wellen brings to EF Hutton over 18 years of institutional sales experience in the healthcare sector. During the last 10 years of his time at ROTH, he served as Managing Director, Institutional Sales. He has also worked as Head of Institutional Sales for Euro Pacific Capital, Inc. In addition, Keith Wellen pursued a successful career in healthcare product sales working at Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, and Tyco Healthcare, which heavily contributes to his in-depth knowledge of the industry.

“Healthcare continues to be one of the most dynamic sectors for growth, not only in the US but globally,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. He added, “I am very impressed with Keith’s unique perspectives and comprehensive understanding of today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. EF Hutton will benefit greatly from his deep industry experience and buy-side relationships.”

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, "Keith's hiring as Managing Director, Institutional Healthcare Sales reinforces our commitment to the healthcare vertical, which remains a high growth opportunity for EF Hutton. Keith is the type of person who will hit the ground running and make an immediate impact in this area.”

“Healthcare is one of the most complex and heavily regulated sectors for investment professionals, and it is also a constantly growing sector,” stated Keith Wellen. “I am excited to join the incredible team at EF Hutton, which recognizes and prioritizes the many opportunities healthcare presents to the firm’s current and future clients.”

Mr. Wellen joins the firm following the rapid expansion of EF Hutton’s healthcare franchise, including a newly formed Healthcare Investment Banking Group and a growing Healthcare Equity Research Team. Keith will support firmwide efforts to generate insightful and actionable ideas to institutional healthcare investors.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM:KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Contact

Joseph T. Rallo

Chief Executive Officer

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

info@efhuttongroup.com