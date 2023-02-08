Sunbelt Expands Headquarters

TAMPA, Florida, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunbelt, a national healthcare and education staffing firm, announced today the launch of their new brand that encapsulates the new voice of the company, which has recently seen expansive internal and external growth.

In the past year, Sunbelt has grown from one office to three, and they have doubled their internal workforce for a total of 250 colleagues. The company is projected to reach 350 colleagues by 2024, bringing new jobs to the Tampa area. This has increased their capacity to serve schools and healthcare systems with over 2,500 healthcare and education professionals across the U.S.

“At Sunbelt, everything we do starts with a premium mindset. We never settle for second best or good enough. We strive for the best in all we do for our colleagues, clients, and healthcare and education professionals,” said Ken Kistner, vice president of healthcare at Sunbelt. “This rebrand reflects our core purpose of using our unmatched knowledge, unwavering commitment, and unrivaled grit to advocate for and empower every professional we work with.”

As part of the rebrand, Sunbelt has revitalized their website to attract clients and professionals and to improve user experience and accessibility. In addition to a fresh look, the website also has an optimized job search function for easier navigation and quicker results.

“Much of our focus for this rebrand was on improving the experience for our colleagues, associates and clients, and supporting them throughout the different seasons of their lives,” said Kim Western, senior vice president of education at Sunbelt. “When we created the new brand, we worked to incorporate feedback and ideas from our healthcare and education professionals and clients. This allowed us to capture who we are and what we have evolved to be, and it gives our clients and associates a better understanding of how we can serve their needs.”

To apply for positions in the newly expanded Sunbelt offices, visit sunbeltstaffing.com/about/careers. To learn more about the staffing company, visit sunbeltstaffing.com.

About Sunbelt

Sunbelt, headquartered in Oldsmar, FL, is a healthcare and educational staffing company and has been connecting professionals to healthcare facilities and schools nationwide for more than 30 years. It offers travel and permanent placements for school and healthcare professionals. To learn more about Sunbelt, please visit sunbeltstaffing.com.

