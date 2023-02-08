2023 Market Insights: Same Day Delivery Industry To Experience Significant Growth in Size by 2028 | Xcellent Insights

Pune, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Same Day Delivery Market Size is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 38.89% by 2028. Key factors such as increasing urbanization, rapid advancements in the e-commerce industry, and rising trading activities are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

Same day delivery is one of the most trending features of the e-commerce industry. Changing consumer patterns, increasing adoption of a face-paced lifestyle and high usage of various e-commerce platforms has resulted in growing demand for same day delivery services as it combines the convenience of online shopping with instant product access in under 24 hours. Same day delivery enables manufacturers to deliver various products to business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and customer-to-customer (C2C) end users within a shorter timeframe, thereby providing a better customer experience and establishing trust, and reducing overall inventory costs.

Factors such as changing consumer patterns, increasing penetration of internet, and smartphones, rising digitalization across the globe, increasing disposable income in urban areas, and rising number of online platforms partnering with same day delivery service providers are expected to drive global market growth between 2023 and 2028.

However, factors such as lack of appropriate infrastructure, high logistics costs, complex tax structure, insufficient warehousing space, dearth of skilled laborers, and unavailability of same day delivery services in many developing economies are expected to restrain overall market growth during the forecast period.

B2C Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The B2C segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding e-commerce industry, changing consumer preferences, rising preference for e-commerce platforms due to easy payment, discounted prices, quick delivery, and growing adoption of same day delivery services among various online platforms.

Consumer Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The consumer segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to significantly changing consumer preferences, increasing preference for online shopping, and rising availability of various consumer goods on the same day.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market between 2023 and 2028 owing to rapidly expanding regional population, high focus on improving delivery services, rising popularity of same day delivery, and presence of robust key players.

Same Day Delivery Market By Company:

A-1 Express

DHL

FedEx

TForce Final Mile

UPS

USA Courier

American Expediting

Aramex

Deliv

Express Courier

LaserShip

Parcelforce Worldwide

NAPAREX

Power Link Delivery

Prestige Delivery

CitySprint

Same Day Delivery Industry Recent Developments:

In June 2022, Naturepro personal care brand partnered with ZFW Dark Stores, a smart fulfilment platform for e-commerce brands to launch same day deliveries across India.

In June 2022, Delhivery announced guaranteed same day delivery services in 15 cities across India.

In August 2022, Amazon announced the launch of same-day delivery services from selected retail stores such as PacSun, Diesel, GNC, and SuperDry to Prime members in some US metro areas. The company plans to expand its offering for additional retailers and cities across US in the coming years.

In November 2022, Shadowfax Technologies announced the launch of Shadowfax Express for providing D2C brands with same-day delivery in all Indian metro cities.

The global same day delivery market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Same Day Delivery Market Segment by Type:

B2B

B2C

Same Day Delivery Market Segment by Application:

Food

Consumer

Same Day Delivery Market Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

