New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anatomic Pathology Equipment and Consumables Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280867/?utm_source=GNW





The global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is expected to grow from $16.25 billion in 2021 to $17.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market is expected to grow to $27.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11%.



The anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market consists of sales of microtome, automatic slide stainer, biomedical specimen cabinet, a cooling plate, and paraffin trimmer/dispenser.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The anatomical pathology equipment and consumables are used to diagnose diseases. Anatomic pathology is a branch of science in which the diagnosis of the disease is carried out by examining tissues and organs at a molecular, biochemical, and microscopic level.



North America was the largest region in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market.



The regions covered in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main product and services in anatomical pathology are instruments, consumables, and services.The anatomical pathology instruments involved in the anatomical pathology such as the wintrobe’s tube and westergen’s tube are used as instruments for different processes in pathology.



The various applications are disease diagnosis, cancer, other diseases, and medical research. These are used by various end-users such as hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, and others.



The rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to drive the demand for the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.89 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2021 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for anatomic pathology equipment and the consumables market.



The shortage of skilled professionals in clinical and diagnostic laboratories is hindering the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market.Anatomic pathology testing requires specialized skillsets relating to life sciences, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and software.



These skillsets are available to a limited number of organizations, most of which are located in the USA and Europe.The lack of trained manpower capable of performing molecular biology experiments and interpreting the results is a major limitation in the testing and confinement of anatomic pathology equipment in developing countries.



For the few laboratory experts present in these countries, priority is given to other medical emergencies such as heart attacks and road accidents. This shortage of skilled labor is expected to be a significant deterrent to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Companies in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market are increasingly investing in new technologies for better efficiency and reducing the time taken to conduct these tests.Companies such as Biogenex have developed automated staining technology such as Xmatrx and i6000 diagnostics for diverse laboratory needs.



Matrix systems offer standardized processes from baking through final glass coverslip for staining and preventing cross-contamination and i6000 diagnostics is a high-throughput system for special staining of clinical samples in molecular pathology laboratories. The i6000 diagnostics possesses a staining capacity of 200 slides in 8 hours (60 slides in 3 hours).



In September 2022, Epredia, a US-based cancer diagnostics company, acquired MMFrance and Laurypath for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its cancer diagnostics business.



MMFrance and Laurypath are both France-based anatomical pathology products manufacturers established in 1987.



The countries covered in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market statistics, including anatomical pathology equipment and consumables industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market share, detailed anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables industry. This anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280867/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________