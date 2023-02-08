New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280866/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the vascular graft market are B.Braun, C.



R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Endologix, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic Plc, Getinge, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Gore Medical.



The global vascular grafts market is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2021 to $2.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The vascular graft market is expected to grow to $4.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The vascular grafts market consists of sales of polytetrafluoroethylene (Teflon), polyethylene terephthalate (Dacron), or a different person’s vein (allograft).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The vascular grafts are used to repair the diseased or blocked blood vessel during the surgical procedure called vascular grafting or vascular bypass.Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels.



This process improves the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another.



North America was the largest region in the vascular graft market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the vascular graft market.



The regions covered in the vascular graft market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of the vascular graft are hemodialysis access graft, endovascular stent graft, peripheral vascular graft, and coronary artery bypass graft.Endovascular stent graft refers to the method of minimally invasive method that is used to treat an aortic aneurysm and is performed to know the presence of abdominal pain, symptoms for the disease, and also for the size of the aneurysm.



The various raw materials are polyester grafts, ePTFE, polyurethane grafts, and biosynthetic grafts. The various applications of vascular graft are coronary artery disease, aneurysm, vascular occlusion, and renal failure that are used by end-users such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.



The rising prevalence of vascular diseases is driving the growth of the global vascular grafts market. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in the US, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world and according to the American Heart Association (AHA), the overall prevalence of myocardial infarction in the US was around 7.9 million per year, while the estimated annual incidence of a heart attack in the US is 720,000 new attacks and 335,000 recurrent attacks. According to a study by NHS Inform, a national health service of Scotland, every year around 20,000 coronary bypass grafts are carried out in England. Therefore, the high prevalence of vascular diseases is anticipated to drive the global vascular grafts market.



The high cost of medical treatment and complications related to prosthetic grafts are expected to restrain global vascular grafts market growth.The cost of the CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) surgery is very high in western countries.



For instance, in the US, the average cost of coronary artery bypass surgery is $40,000, which varies widely by region and facility.Moreover, several complications are associated with prosthetic grafts such as disruption of an infected anastomotic suture line due to rupture or pseudoaneurysm formation, sepsis, amputation, thromboembolism, chances of reinfection due to vascular grafts reconstruct, enteric fistulae, the spread of bacterial infection to other sites, and death.



Thus, high treatment costs and complications related to prosthetic grafts are expected to restrain the market growth.



Companies in the vascular graft market are increasingly investing in technological advances for the development of innovative vascular grafts, including customization of vascular grafts.For instance, RelayPro, a thoracic stent graft system recently launched by Terumo Aortic, is a low-profile device designed for patients with smaller access vessels in the treatment of thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR).



It offers a broad range of diameters, lengths, tapers, and proximal configurations to the physicians. Both bare stent and non-bare stent (NBS) versions are available for this device and they can be customized to meet the patient’s specific anatomical needs.



In June 2020, LeMaitre Vascular, a US-based medical device company, acquired Artegraft for $90 million.The acquisition the company expected to extend its product line with Artegraft’s innovative products and better serve the customers’ needs.



Artegraft is a New Jersey-based seller of vascular grafts.



The countries covered in the vascular graft market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The vascular graft market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vascular graft market statistics, including vascular graft industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vascular graft market share, detailed vascular graft market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vascular graft industry. This vascular graft market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

