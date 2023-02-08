New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymer Biomaterial Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280865/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the polymer biomaterials market are BASF, Corbion, Zimmer Biomet, Royal DSM, Koninklijke DSM, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Starch Medical, Victrex, and W.L.



Gore and Associate.



The global polymer biomaterial market is expected to grow from $47.27 billion in 2021 to $55.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The polymer biomaterial market is expected to grow to $109.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.3%.



The polymer biomaterials market consists of sales of PCL, PVDF, PLGA, PVP, and nylon.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Polymer biomaterials are inert pharmacological substances made up of natural and synthetic origin. The polymer biomaterials are used for enhancing the functionality of tissues and organs that are damaged in various disease therapies.



North America was the largest region in the polymer biomaterials market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the polymer biomaterials market.



The regions covered in polymer biomaterial market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types in the polymer biomaterial are silicone rubber, polyester, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride, and others.The silicon rubber in polymer biomaterials refers to the rubber matrix that is lightly cross-linked with a polyacrylamide hydrogel and is used for biological and medical purposes.



The various nature includes natural and synthetic. The polymer biomaterials are used in cardiovascular, ophthalmology, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, tissue engineering, orthopedics, neurological disorders / central nervous systems, and others.



Increasing applications of polymeric biomaterials in tissue engineering are driving the global polymer biomaterials market.Polymers are extensively used in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering due to their flexibility and versatile properties such as tailoring the damaged tissue’s physical, chemical, and mechanical properties by modification of functional groups during synthesis, according to the regeneration capability of tissues of the organs.



Besides being biodegradable, they offer different geometry and structures, thus meeting the needs of specific tissue engineering applications. These growing applications of polymer biomaterial in tissue engineering are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.



Stringent regulatory systems concerning the biocompatibility of polymer biomaterials are expected to limit the global polymer biomaterials market.Although biomaterials undergo rigorous premarket evaluations, considerable adverse events and complications are reported regarding the biocompatibility of polymer biomaterials.



Biomaterial implantation may result in immunological and inflammatory reactions due to the induction of cellular and molecular events in the host, which may lead to excessive inflammation, impairment of healing, fibrotic encapsulation, tissue destruction, or even isolation and rejection of the implant. To overcome such adverse immune reactions, stringent regulations are imposed by the regulatory authorities, restricting the market growth.



Companies in the polymer biomaterial market are increasingly investing in bioresorbable copolymers for medical devices for better performance and long-term stability.Companies such as Evonik have invested in bioresorbable polymers for use in implantable medical devices.



The company’s copolymer possesses hydrophobic properties of polylactide and hydrophilic properties of polyethylene glycol enabling the degradation rates up to six times faster with added mechanical strength. This innovation enhances biocompatibility, safety, and performance of implantable products, and is applied in the areas of pediatrics and wound closure to accelerate and ease the healing process and provide long-term stability.



In January 2020, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation completed the acquisition of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation for $7.25 million. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Mitsubishi’s position within the medical sector and drive its revenues. AdvanSource Biomaterials is a US-based company that manufactures polymer materials that provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. These polymer biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a broad range of anatomical sites and disease states.



The countries covered in the polymer biomaterials market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The polymer biomaterial market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides polymer biomaterial market statistics, including polymer biomaterial industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a polymer biomaterial market share, detailed polymer biomaterial market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the polymer biomaterial industry. This polymer biomaterial market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

