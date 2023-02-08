New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280864/?utm_source=GNW





The global implantable biomaterials market is expected to grow from $101.91 billion in 2021 to $113.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $180.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The implantable biomaterial market consists of sales of glass-ceramic and bioactive glasses and calcium phosphate cements.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An implantable biomaterial is a natural or synthetic material that is used in medical applications to support, enhance, or replace damaged tissue or a biological structure.



North America was the largest region in the implantable biomaterials market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the implantable biomaterials market.



The regions covered in the implantable biomaterials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main materials in the implantable biomaterials are the materials such as metallic, ceramic, polymers, and natural.Metallic implants in implantable biomaterials refer to the component that is widely selected for orthopedic prosthesis over polymeric biomaterials and traditional ceramic materials and is used for the enhancement of biological activities.



The various applications include dental, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, orthopedic, and others. These are used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and specialty clinics.



The allocation of funds by government organizations in the development of new biomaterials [SR1] contributed to the implantable biomaterials market growth.For instance, Drexel University granted USD 200,000 to the National Science Foundation for research on biomaterial-mediated control over macrophage behavior that affects biomaterial vascularization.



The support from government organizations in the development of new biomaterials will drive the implantable biomaterials market.



Limitations of biomaterial-based products are a major challenge for the implantable biomaterials market.For instance, metal biomaterials can corrode due to chemical reactions within the body such as enzymes and acids or it can also cause some metal ion toxicity in the body.



Polymer biomaterial implants have intensive interaction with the body and can lead to wear and tear and can absorb the important nutrients and water from the blood.Some biomaterial implants can also minimize bone ingrowth or sometimes, implants can loosen over time and become dislodged.



These reactions that biomaterials have with the body restrain their use thereby negatively impacting the implantable biomaterials market’s growth.



Major companies in the implantable biomaterials market are implementing 3D printing of biomaterials in manufacturing.For instance, Evonik is producing 3D printable biomaterials for medical technology that are used for manufacturing medical implants with permanent body contact and temporary body contact line of bioresorbable filaments and powders.



Implants with permanent body contact are based on Vestakeep Peek, and with the temporary body, contact is based on Resume.



In April 2022, Integer Holdings Corporation, a US-based medical device company, acquired Connemara Biomedical Holdings Teoranta for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would bring implantable biomaterial technology to Integer’s control and help its growth.



Connemara Biomedical Holdings Teoranta is a Ireland-based manufacturer of biomaterials for cardiovascular implants.



The countries covered in the implantable biomaterials market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The implantable biomaterials market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides implantable biomaterials market statistics, including implantable biomaterials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a implantable biomaterials market share, detailed implantable biomaterials market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the implantable biomaterials industry. This implantable biomaterials market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280864/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________