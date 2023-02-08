Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report to 2028: Featuring Alcami, Boston Analytical, Catalent and Eurofins Scientific Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market by Type (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Additives, Finished Products), Service, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.51% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (Ajinomoto Co. Inc.)

Alcami Corporation Inc.

Boston Analytical Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Pace Analytical Services LLC

SGS S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

Pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing is a testing activity used in the pharmaceutical industry to minimize in-house production costs by outsourcing parts of the work to a third party.

As an extension of contract research organizations, pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services have begun replacing a significant portion of in-house analytical development and testing.

As part of the development process for drugs and therapies, pharmaceutical testing plays a vital role from the beginning through the commercialization of the product.

It entails determining the structures of chemicals, purifying a mixture of substances, and synthesizing and characterizing active medicinal ingredients (APIs). Formulation development and early-phase manufacturing are usually involved in this initiative to speed up compound activities.



The market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of outsourcing practices in pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and biotech companies. This can be attributed to the escalating demand for analytical information on the end-to-end process of drug development by various regulatory agencies. Additionally, continual technological advancements with an enhanced focus on shortening the product lifecycle have resulted in the rapid development of new products, which is providing an impetus to the market.

The rising need for product safety and quality, changing regulations for in vivo and in vitro tests, and an augmented emphasis on customized care is also impacting the market positively. The development of combination products, biosimilar, and other innovative medicines leading to the introduction of specific types of tests and specialty product manufacturing are further fueling the market.

Some of the other factors contributing to the market include numerous innovations in the pharmaceutical industry, the pricing benefits of outsourcing, extensive research and development (R&D) conducted to develop sustainable drugs, favorable initiatives by the governments of several countries, and the growing number of clinical trial registrations.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Additives

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Finished Products

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Bioanalytical Testing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Players

7.1.2.1 Clinical

7.1.2.2 Non-Clinical

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Method Development and Validation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Players

7.2.2.1 Extractable and Leachable

7.2.2.2 Impurity Method

7.2.2.3 Technical Consulting

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Stability Testing

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Key Players

7.3.2.1 Drug Substance

7.3.2.2 Stability Indicating Method Validation

7.3.2.3 Accelerated Stability Testing

7.3.2.4 Photostability Testing

7.3.2.5 Others

7.3.3 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Contract Research Organizations

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

