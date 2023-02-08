David K. Mineta Joins Board of Directors of Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) today announced that David K. Mineta, MSW has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Mineta is the President and CEO of Momentum for Health, one of the largest private nonprofit providers dedicated to providing comprehensive behavioral health services in Santa Clara County, California.

Nationally recognized for his leadership in drug prevention, treatment, and recovery support services, Mr. Mineta has been the President and CEO of Momentum Health since 2015. He served as a Presidential appointee in the position of Deputy Director of Demand Reduction for the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) from 2010 to 2015. Prior to joining the Board of Directors of FORE, Mr. Mineta was a member of its Scientific Advisory Council.

“We are extremely grateful to David Mineta for sharing his time and expertise with us as a member of our Scientific Advisory Council, and now in this new capacity as a member of our Board of Directors,” said Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of FORE. “His perspectives and insights will be invaluable as we expand our mission to support the most effective patient-centered, evidence-based solutions to the opioid crisis.”

“David Mineta has a depth of experience in behavioral health and in empowering people facing addiction and other mental health challenges,” said Andrea Barthwell, MD, Chair of FORE’s Board of Directors. “His approach is very much aligned with FORE’s vision of collaborating with partners across the country to develop and spread solutions to the opioid crisis. I look forward to working with him on our Board.”

Mr. Mineta’s career in behavioral health began in Santa Clara County over 25 years ago. In 1996, he worked with Asian American Recovery Services (AARS) throughout the Bay Area. He began as a manager of a youth prevention program, rose quickly to Associate Director and in 2007, was named Deputy Director. Prior to AARS, Mr. Mineta was a counselor in the San Jose Unified School District and later in Santa Clara County's Alcohol and Drug Department. He also served twice as board president for the Jefferson Union High School District Board of Trustees. He was a member of the American Public Health Association and Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America before being unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate on June 22, 2010, as Deputy Director of Demand Reduction for the White House Drug Policy Office. He is the immediate past President of the Behavioral Health Contractors' Association of Santa Clara County and Board Chair of Faces & Voices of Recovery. He is Vice President of the Board of the California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies.

Mr. Mineta received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master of Social Work from San José State University.

Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

FORE was founded in 2018 as a private 501(c)(3) national, grant-making foundation focused on addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. FORE is committed to funding a diversity of projects contributing solutions to the crisis at national, state, and community levels. FORE’s mission is to support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder, their families, and their communities. Through convening, grantmaking and developing informational resources, FORE seeks to bring about long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 70 grants totaling $31.9 million.

