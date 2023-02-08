Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 08, 2023

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sir Andrew
Last Name(s)Mackenzie
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChair
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyGBP
Price £24.17602064
Volume8,235
Total£199,089.53
Aggregated information

 		 

 
Volume8,235
Price£24.17602064
Total£199,089.53
Date of transactionFebruary 07, 2023
Place of transactionTRQM
(Turquoise European Multilateral Trading Facility)

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.