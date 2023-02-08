New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241852/?utm_source=GNW

, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The global conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $8.89 billion in 2021 to $9.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $12.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of Brentuximab vedotin and Ado-trastuzumab emtansine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Conjugated monoclonal antibodies refer to a compound formed of a monoclonal antibody that has been chemically coupled to a medication.The monoclonal antibody binds to particular proteins or receptors that are present on particular cell types, such as cancer cells.



The associated medicine enters these cells, kills them, and leaves the rest of the cells alone.



North America was the largest region in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs in conjugated monoclonal antibodies are advertised and kadcyla.Adcetris is a brand-name pharmaceutical drug intended to cure adults with certain types of lymphoma.



Lymphoma is cancer that attacks the lymphatic system and lymphocytes, which are white blood cells. The different technologies include cleavable linkers, and non-cleavable linkers and are used in blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, brain tumour, and others.



The increasing popularity and therapeutic potential of conjugated monoclonal antibodies especially antibody-drug conjugate is expected to drive the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period.Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), are a class of therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) clubbed with highly potent cytotoxic drugs through a linker to kill the antigen-expressing tumor cells, predominantly used in the treatment of cancer.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved only five antibody-drug conjugates drugs till last 3-4 years, it has approved three antibody-drug conjugates drugs indicating that the increased number of approvals is directly proportional to the use of conjugated monoclonal antibodies mainly in the field of cancer which in turn aids in the growth of the market.



The high cost of conjugated monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to limit the growth of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market.For instance, the cost of the first FDA-approved radioimmunotherapy drug Yttrium 90 Ibritumomab Tiuxetan therapeutic (Zevalin) is priced at around $55,000.



Moreover, Padcev, an antibody-drug conjugate from Seattle Genetics and Astellas which was approved in December 2019 costs between $110,000 to $120,000 for a course of treatment. The high cost of the therapy makes it unaffordable for the patients and healthcare systems of underdeveloped countries which hinders the growth of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market.



Companies operating in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships for developing new conjugated monoclonal antibodies shaping the market. For instance, in June 2020, Monopar Therapeutics, a USA-based biopharmaceutical company, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes entered in collaboration to couple Monopar’s MNPR-101 a humanized urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) targeted monoclonal antibody in pre-IND stage to a therapeutic radioisotope of NorthStar to create a highly selective agent, which has the potential to kill aberrantly activated cytokine-producing immune cells.



In July 2020, AstraZeneca, a UK-based drugmaker entered into a partnership with Daiichi Sankyo for an amount of $6 billion.This deal is for the global development and commercialization of DS-1062, a TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) which is a type of drug that works by using a monoclonal antibody to deliver an attached pharmaceutical payload directly to tumor cells.



Daiichi Sankyo is a Japanese-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of antibody-drug conjugates.



The countries covered in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides conjugated monoclonal antibodies market statistics, including conjugated monoclonal antibodies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a conjugated monoclonal antibodies market share, detailed conjugated monoclonal antibodies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies industry. This conjugated monoclonal antibodies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241852/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________