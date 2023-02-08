New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bacterial And Plasmid Vectors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241849/?utm_source=GNW





The global bacterial & plasmid vectors market is expected to grow from $0.51 billion in 2021 to $0.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The bacterial & plasmid vectors market is expected to reach $0.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%.



The bacterial and plasmid vectors market includes revenues earned by entities by cloning, transferring, and manipulating genes.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Bacterial and plasmid vectors refer to the means by which recombinant DNA is introduced into a host cell and are essential to molecular cloning.It is basically a process of creating DNA molecules and introducing them into a host cell.



These vectors are used to deliver recombinant DNA into bacteria so they can express proteins.



North America was the largest region in the bacterial & plasmid vectors market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bacterial & plasmid vectors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of hosts in bacterial & plasmid vectors are E.coli expression vectors and other bacterial expression vectors. The E. coli expression system enables rapid recombinant protein expression and subsequent large-scale, cost-effective production. For non-glycosylated proteins, this technique is ideal for antigen expression and functional protein expression. The different applications include genetics, molecular biology, bioinformatics, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.



Increasing the prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the demand for the bacterial & plasmid vectors market over the coming years.Bacteria are used as vectors for the delivery of recombinant proteins into target cells for the treatment of cancer and various infectious diseases.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, in 2020, the total cancer burden in the world increased to 19.3 million new cases and is predicted to rise to 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer and various infectious diseases and surging demand for bacterial & plasmid vectors for gene therapy is projected to propel the market revenues for the bacterial & plasmid vectors market.



The high cost of gene therapy is expected to limit the growth of the bacterial & plasmid vectors market during the forecast period.Gene therapy utilizes genuine genes to prevent or treat diseases that utilize bacteria or plasmids as vectors.



The cost of gene therapy treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration is between $0.3 million and $2.1 million. Moreover, the cost of Luxturna gene therapy for certain inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) is $0.4 million per eye, and LentiGlobin a gene therapy by Bluebird Bio designed to increase the levels of hemoglobin costs around $2.1 million. Stringent government regulations, long approval processes, and production costs are the major factors leading to the high cost of gene therapy. Thus, the high cost of gene therapy is to hinder the growth of the bacterial & plasmid vectors market shortly.



The focus areas for many companies in the bacterial and plasmid vectors market have shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities.Large prime manufacturers are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets.



For instance, Vectalys, a France-based company engaged in manufacturing and commercializing lentiviral vectors for gene delivery, and FlashCell, a company engineering non-integrating lentiviral delivered RNA therapeutics announced their merger to create a new gene therapy company- Flash Therapeutics.



In February 2021, Catalent, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Delphi Genetics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Catalent’s growth of plasmid capabilities in the United States at its Rockville facility will be accelerated.



Delphi Genetics is a Belgium-based contract development and manufacturing company specializing in plasmid DNA (pDNA) cell and gene therapy (CDMO).



The countries covered in the bacterial & plasmid vectors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bacterial & plasmid vectors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bacterial & plasmid vectors market statistics, including bacterial & plasmid vectors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bacterial & plasmid vectors market share, detailed bacterial & plasmid vectors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bacterial & plasmid vectors industry. This bacterial & plasmid vectors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

