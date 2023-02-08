Eurobio Scientific formalises the appointment of Anne-Sophie Hérelle as Group CFO

English French

EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC FORMALISES THE APPOINTMENT

OF ANNE-SOPHIE HERELLE AS GROUP CFO

Paris, February 8, 2023 – 5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, formalises the appointment of Anne-Sophie Hérelle as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Anne-Sophie Hérelle joined the company as Group CFO in October 2022, in charge of finance, investor relations and information systems. She is a member of the Group Executive Committee and the CSR Committee.

Anne-Sophie has over 20 years of experience in Finance.

She started her career with JPMorgan in London as an M&A advisor for industrial clients throughout Europe before joining the French Sovereign Fund (Fonds Stratégique d’Investissement – FSI, now Bpifrance Investment) as an Investment Director when it was created in 2009. She was promoted Director and member of Bpifrance Capital Development’s Executive Committee in 2017, in charge for investments in mid and large caps. She served as a director representing Bpifrance with several French companies in various industries, notably Nexans, Cerba Healthcare, CMA CGM, Total Eren, Galileo Global Education, PointVision, Medipole, Cegedim, Novasep, NGE, Quadran,...

Anne-Sophie Hérelle graduated from HEC Paris.





Next financial meetings

2022 results: April 5, 2023, after market closes

Annual shareholders’ meeting : June 12, 2023

Half-year 2023 sales : July 24, 2023, after market closes

Half-year results : October 11, 2023, after market closes

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 250 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium and Utrecht in The Netherlands.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.







For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP





Attachment