2022 Indonesia Construction Industry Databook Series: Government Encouraging Housing Provision for People Expected to Drive Growth

The construction industry in Indonesia is expected to grow by 7.4% to reach IDR 10,26,652 billion in 2022.



Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Indonesia remains intact. The construction industry in Indonesia is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.

The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach IDR 13,07,100.6 billion by 2026.



The construction industry across the Southeast Asian region is projected to record steady growth in 2022, and Indonesia is no different. Notably, the infrastructure spending by the Indonesian government on building the new capital city, along with its provision to offer housing to people, is expected to support the industry's growth in Indonesia from the short to medium-term perspective.



Notably, the government is also working with international partners for its nationwide smart cities program, which is expected to bring in foreign investment in the Indonesian construction industry. However, the rising interest rates, along with labor shortages and higher material costs, can hamper the profit margins of construction firms in the country. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the construction industry in Indonesia over the next three to four years.

Indonesia begins the construction activities for the US$34 billion new capital city

With the government pushing ahead with its ambitious US$34 billion new capital city, the construction activities began for the government buildings in August 2022. Notably, the Indonesian government is also planning to start developing the infrastructure at Nusantara, including the construction of sanitation, toll roads, and water systems.



To bring more wealth and development outside the island of Java, Indonesia plans to move its capital to East Kalimantan. Notably, Nusantara is planned as an environmentally friendly city that will make use of renewable energy entirely. The publisher expects the construction activities of the new planned capital city to keep supporting the growth of the industry in Indonesia from the short to medium-term perspective.

Government encouraging housing provision for people expected to drive residential construction sector growth

Globally, governments have launched and implemented affordable housing programs to boost homeownership among locals. This has resulted in increased spending in the residential construction sector, driving the growth of the construction industry around the world. Notably, similar trends are visible in Indonesia. For instance,

In August 2022, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing affirmed that the Indonesian government would continue to encourage the provision of housing for people in the country. Through the Housing Financing Liquidity Facility scheme, the government offered housing assistance amounting to IDR 29 trillion in 2022 and is projected its value to reach IDR 32 trillion in 2023 for building a minimum of 220,000 houses.

Under the Housing Loan Program for Housing Financing Liquidity Facilities (KPR FLPP), the Indonesian government disbursed funds worth IDR 97.44 trillion for people from the low-income group (MBR) from 2010 to June 2022, helping build 1.1 million housing units across the country.

These innovative government programs to boost house ownership are expected to keep supporting the growth of the residential construction industry in Indonesia over the next three to four years.

Construction of a high-speed railway network to support the industry growth in Indonesia

To boost the railway network in the country, as part of the Belt and Road Initiative of China, the ongoing construction activities are offering support to the construction industry in Indonesia. For instance,

The construction of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Indonesia, which is in part funded by the Belt and Road Initiative, is projected to be fully completed in 2023. Notably, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway also tested its first trains on August 5, 2022. These infrastructure construction projects will keep assisting the industry growth in Indonesia in H2 2022.

