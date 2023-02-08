PLDT Class Action Lawsuit Announced: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Information

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased PLDT securities between January 1, 2019, and December 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 7, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/pldt-inc

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The PLDT class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PLDT was facing capital spending budget overruns; (ii) PLDT and certain of its executives and directors failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the PLDT class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the PLDT class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.