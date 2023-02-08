Outlook on the Book Publishers Global Market to 2032 - by Books Type, Sales Channel and Region

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Book Publishers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study on the Book Publishers Market offers global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Companies Mentioned
- Harpercollins Publishers
- Idw Publishing
- Morris Publishing
- Marvel
- Macmillan Publishers
- Pearson
- Bertelsmann Se & Co. Kgaa
- Simon & Schuster, Inc.
- Scholastic Inc.
- Penguin Random House
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
- Hachette Book
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Development Trends
4. Brand Mapping Analysis
4.1. Price v/s Product
4.2. Value for Money
4.3. Top of Mind Books Brands
4.4. Brand Loyalty Mapping
4.5. Brand Positioning the key sales differentiator
5. Global Book Publishers Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
5.1. Historical Market Volume ('000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume ('000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6. Global Book Publishers Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
7. Market Background
7.1. Macro-Economic Factors
7.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
7.1.2. Global Consumer Spending Outlook
7.1.3. Global Manufacturing Industry Outlook
7.1.4. Retail Sector GVA and Growth
7.1.5. Consumer Expenditure Outlook
7.1.6. Foreign Investment Outlook
7.1.7. Global Urbanization Overview
7.1.8. Economic Instability
7.1.9. Impact of Online Sales
7.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
7.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
7.2.2. Global GDP Per Capita
7.2.3. World Internet User
7.2.4. Global Retail Sales Outlook
7.2.5. Urbanization Outlook
7.2.6. Others
7.3. Consumer Sentiment Analysis
7.3.1. Which Type Book Is Preferred By The Consumers And Why?
7.3.2. Factors Influencing Market Behaviour
7.3.3. Are Consumers Ready To Pay Premium Price For Books?
7.3.4. Does Social Media Influence Customer's Decision Making?
7.3.5. Which Mode of Advertisement Does Vendors Prefer?
7.3.6. Which of The Social Media Platforms Does Companies Prefers For Branding?
7.3.7. What Are The Key Challenges Associated With The Market Suppliers?
7.3.8. Others
7.4. PESTLE Analysis of Global Book Publishers Market
7.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global Book Publishers Market
7.6. Market Dynamics
7.6.1. Drivers
7.6.2. Restraints
7.6.3. Opportunity Analysis
7.7. Scenario Forecast ( Demand in optimistic, likely, and conservative market conditions)
8. Global Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Books Type
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume ('000 Units) Analysis By Books Type, 2017 - 2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume ('000 Units) Analysis and Forecast By Books Type, 2022 - 2032
8.3.1. Cookbooks
8.3.2. History
8.3.3. Science Friction & Fantasy
8.3.4. Religion & Inspiration
8.3.5. Fiction
8.3.6. Mystery
8.3.7. Romance
8.3.8. Others (Horror, Comic, Biographies etc.)
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Books Type
9. Global Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Sales Channel
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume ('000 Units) Analysis By Sales Channel, 2017 - 2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume ('000 Units) Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022 - 2032
9.3.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket
9.3.2. Retail Shops
9.3.3. Specialty Stores
9.3.4. Online Retailers
9.3.5. Other Sales Channel
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel
10. Global Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume ('000 Units) Analysis By Region, 2017-2021
10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume ('000 Units) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Latin America
10.3.3. Europe
10.3.4. East Asia
10.3.5. South Asia
10.3.6. Oceania
10.3.7. MEA
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
11. North America Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
12. Latin America Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
13. Europe Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. East Asia Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. South Asia Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Oceania Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. MEA Book Publishers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Market Structure Analysis
19. Competition Analysis
19.1. Competition Dashboard
19.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition
19.3. Competition Benchmarking
19.4. Competition Deep Dive
20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
21. Research Methodology
