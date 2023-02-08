The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Project Apache® Sedona

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® Sedona has graduated from incubator and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP). Apache Sedona provides a geospatial data platform for data scientists and engineers to process geospatial data at any scale in a cluster computing environment.



The geospatial analytics market is expected to reach $300B by 2030 (Source: Precedence Research ). Apache Sedona provides the technology that enables companies to process data at scale, realizing tremendous business value. Users and contributors of Apache Sedona include some of the world's largest e-commerce, telecommunications and data management companies.

Apache Sedona provides APIs and libraries for working with geospatial data in the Scala, Java, Python and SQL programming languages, and it offers support for a wide range of geospatial data formats. It also provides tools for spatial indexing, querying, and spatial join operations, as well as support for common spatial analytics tasks such as clustering and classification. Apache Sedona is designed to enable scalable and efficient analysis of large datasets, and it can be deployed in standalone, local, or cluster modes.

“It has been incredibly exciting to see Sedona empower so many users to gain new insights from their geospatial data,” said Jia Yu, Apache Sedona PMC Chair. “We are also excited to add new features and capabilities for Sedona including support for more data processing engines and integration with popular geospatial map visualization and GIS tools.”

Key Features of Apache Sedona include:

Support for a wide range of geospatial data formats, including GeoJSON, WKT, and ESRI Shapefile;

Scalable distributed processing of large datasets;

Tools for spatial indexing, spatial querying, and spatial join operations;

Support for common spatial analytics tasks, such as clustering, classification, and regression analysis;

Integration with popular big data tools, such as Apache Spark, Apache Hadoop, Apache Hive, and Apache Flink for data storage and querying;

A user-friendly API for working with geospatial data in the Scala and Java programming languages; and

Flexible deployment options, including standalone, local, and cluster modes.





“At SafeGraph, we need to perform a wide range of spatial joins to build our datasets. Before adopting Sedona we had a lot of custom code for spatial joins that was difficult to work with and unreliable,” said Russ Thompson, Senior Machine Learning Engineer at SafeGraph. “Switching to Sedona has made our spatial joins much more reliable, and allows us to add new spatial joins to our code with ease. Sedona has also made it much easier for our data analysts to work with geographic data at scale thanks to Sedona’s SQL interface.”

Apache Sedona is steadily growing with nearly 100 committers to the project and 800,000 monthly downloads. It also ranks among the top 1% most downloaded Python projects on PyPi.

ABOUT THE APACHE INCUBATOR

The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision-making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit https://incubator.apache.org/ .

ABOUT THE APACHE SOFTWARE FOUNDATION (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

ASF’s annual ApacheCon event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://www.apachecon.com/

