New Appointee Joins Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

Washington, DC, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint today announced the appointment of John Saunders to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) for a statutory four-year term. Mr. Saunders was appointed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen based on the recommendation of the Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives. He replaces Mary Lannin, who served on the CCAC since 2014, including two terms as chairperson. His term started on December 5, 2022, and he was sworn in on January 24, 2023.

Mr. Saunders has been a professional numismatist and coin collector in London, England, and Orange County, California, for more than 50 years. In that time, he has attended more than a thousand coin shows, bought and sold over 500,000 ancient coins, and taught college classes on the history of coinage. He is a co-author of The Gold Coinage of Belgium from Ancient to Modern Times, the publisher of an English translation of Van Loon’s iconic four-volume Medallic History of the Low Countries 1555 – 1710, and a member of numerous numismatic organizations.

Mr. Saunders is the owner of London Coin Galleries, Inc., and since 2008, he has been a partner in Schulman BV of Amsterdam, one of the oldest coin auction houses in Europe. Since 2004, he has built the largest private collection outside of museums of the coins and medals of the Low Countries.

The father of seven children, Mr. Saunders lives in Orange County. He earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Eckerd College in 1971 and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of Business in 1973. From 1973 to 1976, Mr. Saunders was Assistant Treasurer of American Express International Bank, New York, Manila, and London. In that capacity, he was an early participant in the Euro-dollar lending market for sovereign debt. Since the early 1980s, Mr. Saunders has accumulated a large portfolio of real estate, primarily industrial and residential.

About the CCAC

The CCAC was established by an Act of Congress in 2003. It advises the Secretary of the Treasury on theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and other medals produced by the United States Mint. The CCAC also makes commemorative coin recommendations to the Secretary and advises on the events, persons, or places to be commemorated, as well as on the mintage levels and proposed designs. The CCAC is subject to the authority of the Secretary of the Treasury. The United States Mint is responsible for providing necessary and appropriate administrative support, technical services, and advice.

The CCAC submits an annual report to Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury, describing its activities and providing recommendations.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

