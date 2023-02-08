Africa Agriculture Tractors Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring AGCO, CNH Industrial and Yanmar Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Agriculture Tractors Market- Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agriculture tractor market in Africa is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.

Until the last decade, mechanization was a neglected element of agricultural and rural development policies in Africa. However, due to the implicit limitations in terms of energy and operational output associated with traditional methods of farming, more and more African countries are pushing for mechanized agriculture systems.

The African farming system is the least mechanized of all continents. Africa has less than two tractors per 1000 ha of agricultural land.

Demand Driving Factors of Agriculture Tractor Market

The African continent has been witnessing strengthening economic developments since the last decade. Economic prosperity has been leading to a shift towards farm mechanization.

The growing shortage and deteriorating quality of human labor in most countries result from the aging farmer population and rural-urban migration of the able youth. Commercialization of agriculture, seasonal labor shortages, and the declining number of draught animals in SSA have also paved the way for a mechanized agriculture system.

Moreover, the availability of fuel in small villages also complements the adoption of mechanization in agriculture. The increasing availability of complementary inputs such as improved seeds, fertilizers, and water has also led to a mechanized agriculture system. All these factors are creating a conducive ecosystem for the agriculture tractor market in Africa.

Restraining Factors

Several factors are limiting the adoption of mechanization and hinder Government and private sector investments in farm mechanization. These factors include

Limited access to machinery and spare-parts supplies,

Inadequate service centers and skilled repair mechanics

Negligible customer service

Macro factors such as political instability, elite capture, corruption affecting investments and imports.

Opportunity

The Sustainable Development Goals of the African nations requiring protection of natural resources while producing food for the global growing population demands improved access to inputs such as seed, fertilizer and irrigation water, along with increased access to machinery.

Agriculture in Africa is fragmented among many small landholders. The tractors suitable to small farm holdings such as two-wheeled tractors (2WTs) and their requisite accessories are the opportunity section in the region. Tractors designed for women is another opportunity segment.

The market has been segmented based on the:

End applications: Utility, Row crop, Garden type, Orchard type, Rotary tillers, and Implement carriers.

Horse Power: Below 40 HP, 40 HP-100 HP and Above 100 HP

Drive Type: Two Wheel and Four Wheel

South Africa, Nigeria, Sudan, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Zambia, and Botswana are the major markets for Agriculture tractors and have witnessed the fastest growth rate in Africa.

The demand for agriculture tractors in other countries such as Gambia, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Senegal, and Malawi has been booming and is expected to strengthen by 2025. With growing access to finance and parallel development of machinery markets and services, etc. Africa is expected to become the high-growth agriculture tractors market.

