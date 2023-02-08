Global Customized Premixes Market Report to 2027 - Rise in Demand for Functional and Fortified Food Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customized Premixes Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Nucleotides, Antibiotics, Fibers), Application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Nutraceuticals), Form, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customized premixes market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027.

By type, minerals is expected to retain its position as the second dominant segment over the forecast period.

Based on type, the minerals segment is likely to account for a significant share over the forecasted period. Minerals are essential nutrients for human health as they are associated with some vital functions. They are of significance to human health, owing to some of their important functions, including the formation of bones and teeth, and being an essential constituent of body fluids & tissues.

They can be classified into macro minerals and trace minerals. Although trace minerals are required in very small amounts by the body, health concerns related to deficiencies are no less than macronutrient deficiencies. The growing trace mineral deficiencies in global population is driving the demand for minerals market.

By application, dairy products are projected to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, dairy products are likely to witness the significant growth rate during the forecasted period. Dairy products are rich sources of essential nutrients since they possess proteins and fat along with a range of micronutrients such as fat-soluble vitamins and calcium.

Their fortification with various premixes makes them even healthier. Owning to their popularity, manufacturers are enriching them with essential nutrients. This, in turn, is driving the market for dairy applications.

By form, dry segment is forecasted to account for the dominant during the forecasted period.

Based on form, dry segment is likely to dominate over the forecasted period. Customized nutrient premixes are widely used in the powdered form, as they are largely considered to be more stable in the powdered form than in the liquid form. Dry or powdered premixes are also considered to be more homogenous than liquid premixes.

Furthermore, convenient packaging reduces the complexities in supply chain processes, resulting in the increased popularity of this form. These factors are driving the market for dry form.

By function, skin health is expected to account for significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on function, skin health segment is expected to account for significant growth rate over the forecast period. Nutritional deficiencies can lead to skin lesions and diseases as a result of which it is in constant need of nourishment with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, or essential fatty acids that aid in restoring healthy skin and dealing with other skin issues. Nutrient-enriched food products are thus essential in preventing and addressing skin-related issues.

As a result, the demand for food and beverages and dietary supplements fortified and enriched with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats (omega) is on the rise, which further drives the customized premixes market for skin health.

The North America region accounts for the dominant market share for the customized premixes market during the forecast period

North America region is expected to retain its position as the dominant region for customized premixes market during the forecasted period. The region holds significant growth potential for customized premixes due to the high consumer demand for supplements, health food, and functional food. The region is also a high consumer of processed food due to busy lifestyles.

Growth in consumer awareness about the health benefits of fortified food products and their importance in the maintenance & growth of the human body has led to the increased demand for such products, which in turn is driving the market for customized premixes in North America.

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Functional and Fortified Food

Rising Importance of Shortening Lead Time, Streamlining Production Processes, and Reducing Costs

Rise in Demand for Food Enrichment Due to High Levels of Food Processing

Restraints

High Research & Development Costs for Developing Customized Premixes

High Prices of Fortified and Enriched Food Products

Opportunities

Rise in Health Consciousness and Growing Consumer Inclination Toward Health Food

Rise in Pet Population and Ownership

Challenges

Effect of Premix Addition on Food Flavor, Texture, and Color

Inaccurate Labeling of Food Products

