The Worldwide Car Care Products Industry is Projected to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027: Increase in Sales of Used Cars Drives Growth

The global car care products market is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and reach USD 4.8 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 1.9%.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for car care products during the forecast period, and the interior segment is expected to have the largest share of the market by application. The auto beauty shops segment is expected to have the largest market of the car care products market by consumption.

The water-based solvent segment is expected to have the fastest growth due to pricing efficiency and also stands to clear all regulations on chemicals and environmental rules for a car care product. DIFM (Do It For Me) segment is expected to have the biggest market share in the global car care products market by distribution channel.

Globally, the Interior segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The interior segment includes car care products such as foam-based, or water-based solvent interior trim as well as exterior cleaners. The demand for these products is increasing due to their capability to clean trim parts and keep the interiors of a car new. Hence, the increasing consumer preferences for car interior detailing and cleaning are driving the growth of the interior segment.

Water based car care products are projected to be the fastest-growing market.

The water based segment is expected to see the fastest growth and is expected to have the largest market share. Due to their cost advantage over foam based they are more preferred for general purpose car cleaning whereas foam based are used for more specific cleaning applications.

Also with increasing environmental regulations the water based car care products are more eco friendly than foam based products which can polluted water bodies etc. Hence water based products are expected to see growth during the forecast period.Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for car care products.

This is due to increasing vehicle production, increasing market for use cars and increasing disposable income has aided largely into these positive trends in this region.

The demand for car care products in interior applications is high due to increasing preference for interior car care products to maintain the aesthetics of interior parts and increasing demand for anti-microbial interior car care products in Asia Pacific. Thus, the interior segment in the Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market.

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Sales of Used Cars

Use of E-Commerce Platforms by Leading Players to Increase Customer Base

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Car Wash and Car Care Products

Opportunities

Development of Antibacterial Car Care Products

Increasing Demand for Water-Based Cleaners

Challenges

High Cost of Specialized Car Care Products

Usage of Hazardous Chemicals in Car Care Products

