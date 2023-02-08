New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241835/?utm_source=GNW

Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Bayer AG, Carbogen Amcis AG, Lonza, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Mylan Inc. , AbbVie, AstraZeneca plc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.



The global HP (High Potency) APIs market is expected to grow from $22.61 billion in 2021 to $24.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The HP (High Potency) APIs market is expected to reach $34.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of cytotoxic compounds and sex hormones.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



High Potency APIs refer to the substances that, at very low doses, cause a biological response.Traditionally, cytotoxic substances and sex hormones like estrogen are used as examples of HPAPIs.



Compared to standard APIs, highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) are nonetheless effective at considerably lower dosage levels, but their potency poses unique handling issues.



North America was the largest region in the high potency APIs (HPAPI) market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the high potency APIs (HPAPI) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of HP (High Potency) APIs are innovative HPAPI and generic HPAPI.The various types of synthesis include synthetic HPAPI and biotech HPAPI that are used for therapeutic applications such as oncology, hormonal disorder, glaucoma, and other therapeutic applications (respiratory disorders, CVD, diabetes, cosmetology, and erectile dysfunction).



A glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve, which is essential for good vision.



The rising number of cancer cases coupled with increasing sales of cancer drugs contributed to the growth of the high potency APIs market.The rising incidence of cancer is resulting in increasing R&D about anticancer drugs which in turn is propelling the demand for high potency APIs market.



According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report, the cancer burden is expected to increase by 29.5 million new cases and 16.4 million deaths by 2040, globally. Moreover, 70% of deaths from cancer occur in middle and low-income countries. Therefore, the growing incidence of cancer cases is projected to upsurge revenues for the high potency APIs market.



High investment requirements are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the coming years.The high potency APIs are cytotoxic, which is harmful to human cells.



Moreover, they carry significant handling challenges including the requirement for specialized equipment to avoid cross-contamination, product protection, and ensure environment and operator safety.Additionally, the requirement for appropriate process design and the constant evolution of technologies and industry standards, and specialized containment facilities to facilitate the safety of the employees require huge financial support.



Therefore, large investment requirement acts as a major challenge for the growth of the high potency APIs market.



The companies dealing in the high potency APIs market are focusing on strategies such as production facility expansion and mergers and acquisitions to maintain their position in the competitive business environment.For instance, in June 2022, MilliporeSigma, a US-based global life science business, opened the doors to its $65 million facility for the production of high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI), with an emphasis on cancer treatments.



In January 2020, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) declared expenditure of $19 million to enhance its operation in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, with an additional 975 m2 of production space in a new wing for API production, including the production of HPAPI for potent compounds down to an OEL of 1 mcg/m3.



In December 2021, SK Capital Partners, a US-based private investment firm, acquired a majority shareholding in SEQENS for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, SEQENS is better positioned as a more potent and concentrated participant in the international markets for specialised ingredients and pharmaceutical solutions.



Wavelength Pharmaceuticals, an existing SK Capital portfolio business that is a global manufacturer and developer of active medicinal ingredients, and SEQENS engaged into a combination concurrent with the acquisition. SEQENS is A France-based developer and manufacturer of custom High-Potency APIs.



The countries covered in the high potency APIs (HPAPI) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides high potency APIs (HPAPI) market statistics, including high potency APIs (HPAPI) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a high potency APIs (HPAPI) market share, detailed high potency APIs (HPAPI) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the high potency APIs (HPAPI) industry. This high-potency APIs (HPAPI) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

