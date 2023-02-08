Global Freighter Aircraft Market 2022 to 2041 - Featuring Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, ATR and De Havilland Canada (DHC)

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Freighter Aircraft Market - 2022-2041 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Plans for OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Aircraft Deliveries Forecast through 2041" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medium to long-term market outlook for freighter aircrafts remains bullish with projections for sustained growth in air cargo traffic backed by GDP growth, rising container shipping prices, ongoing global supply chain constraints & strong growth in e-commerce globally.

Freighter Aircrafts have traditionally been the backbone of global trade and played a critical & indispensable role in the unleashing of the era of globalization in the previous century. Freighters have remained and continue to be the core pivot and backbone of the global supply chains with the criticality of their role aptly highlighted & underscored during the COVID-19 pandemic where they proved simply invaluable. The Global Freighter Aircraft market has traditionally been dominated by the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing with most of the freighters simply being derivatives of the in-production commercial aircraft programs used to ferry passengers

The Global Freighter Aircraft Market has almost been in the afterburner mode since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which drove a manifold growth in air cargo traffic, demand and volumes with air cargo traffic growing by 7% & volumes by 18.7% for the full-year 2021 while doubling the yields relative to the pre-pandemic levels.

The global surge in e-commerce, which has doubled its share of retail sales over the past 5 years and got a further boost during the pandemic, has effectively complemented it while putting further pressures on the already constrained global supply chains with sheer volumes & forcing them to be even faster & more reliable.

The air cargo traffic & volumes, thus, have gone through the roof given its overall value proposition themed on speed & reliability with rising container shipping prices globally making air cargo an even more attractive proposition. The air cargo traffic growth is very much intact & sustained (even in the post-pandemic world) especially with global trade battling supply chain constraints & bottlenecks and desperately needing resilience, thus, creating favorable conditions for dedicated freighter aircrafts as well as P2F conversion programs for used aircrafts

The sustained growth in air cargo traffic has led to a flurry of new freighter aircrafts being launched by the industry geared towards capitalizing on the growth opportunity amid capacity shortfalls. The launch of the A350F by Airbus and 777-8F by Boeing, based on the A350 & 777X programs respectively, marks the advent of next generation, composite airframe based freighters to the market in the 21st century taking the operating economics and overall value proposition into an altogether new orbit.

The same has brought even typically medium-weight & almost ringside industry players into the fray, led by Embraer & regional turboprop aircraft manufacturers, with the Brazilian OEM launching its P2F conversion program for regional jets based on its used, in-service global E-Jets fleet as feedstock with Embraer's move perfectly filling a key void in the market between turboprop based freighters and entry-level narrow-body based freighters from Airbus & Boeing.

ATR had already launched the freighter variant of its ATR 72-600 prior to pandemic in 2019 with FedEx being the launch customer while the Canadian OEM, De-Havilland, has followed suit with its Dash 8-400 program recently with the launch of freighter variants

The medium to long-term market outlook for freighter aircrafts remains bullish and robust with projections for sustained, strong growth in air cargo traffic backed by strong fundamentals and long-term global economic growth projections, rising container shipping prices, ongoing global supply chain constraints & bottlenecks and sustained strong growth in e-commerce globally.

The global freighter fleet, thus, is projected to grow substantially over the next two decades with the global air cargo traffic projected to sustain its strong, mid-single digit growth rate. However, sustainability challenges remain the biggest long-term challenge for Aviation with the ICAO gunning for net-zero carbon emissions from Commercial Aviation by 2050

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Boeing

Embraer

ATR

De Havilland Canada (DHC)

Key Questions Answered:

What is the Structure & Size of the Global Freighter Aircraft Market? How is the Global Freighter Aircraft Market split across players, in terms, of Market Shares? Which are the Sub-Segments being focused upon by the Aircraft OEMs? Which are the Key Strategies & Growth Plans being Conceptualized & Pursued by leading Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers for the Air Cargo Market? What is the size & composition of existing, in-service fleet of Freighter aircrafts globally? Which are going to be the Key Growth Markets & Regions for Freighter Aircrafts through 2041? Which are the Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to Shape the Future of Air Cargo Market? What is the Demand Outlook for Freighter Aircrafts through 2041?

Key Topics Covered:

Part - 1

Section - 1: Global Air Cargo Market - Introduction & Overview

Section - 2: Market Segmentation

Global Freighter Aircraft Market - Key Aircraft Platforms & Programs across Segments

Market Size - Global Freighter Aircraft Market - in Units & Value Terms

Freighter Share of Global Air Cargo Capacity

Section - 3: Global In-Service Air Freighter Fleet

Global In-Service Freighter Aircraft Fleet - Size - In Aircraft Units

Fleet Distribution by Segments - In Units

Commercial vs. Regional Air Freighters

Commercial Air Freighters by Segments

Fleet Distribution by Regions

Fleet Distribution by OEMs

Fleet Share by OEMs

Fleet Share by Aircraft Programs

Global In-Service Regional Freighter Fleet

Regional Freighter Fleet Size

Regional Freighter Fleet Share by Aircraft Type - Jets & Turboprops

Freighter Fleet Distribution by Regions

Section - 4: Global Air Cargo Market - Key Demand & Market Drivers

Section - 5: Competitive Landscape - Global Freighter Aircraft Market - Market Shares for Manufacturers - In Delivery Units & Value

Section - 6: Competitive Landscape - Global Freighter Aircraft Market - Order Intake Shares for OEMs - In Aircraft Units & Value

Part - 2

Analysis on Key Freighter Aircraft Producers & Programs (OEMs & In-House P2F Converters)

Airbus

Boeing

Embraer

ATR

De Havilland Canada (DHC)

Section- 7: Business Structure & Snapshot - On the Freighter Aircraft Producers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio - Major Freighter Aircraft Programs and Directly Competing Programs

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section - 8: Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each OEM:

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section - 9 - Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Freighter Aircraft Producers

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section - 10: Overall Strategy Focus

Airbus

Boeing

Embraer

ATR

De Havilland Canada (DHC)

Section - 11: Key Strategies & Plans - For the Aircraft Producers - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each Aircraft Manufacturer

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Part - 3

Section - 12: Global Air Cargo Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 13: Key Industry Trends

Section - 14: Key Market Trends

Section - 15: Key Technology Trends

Section - 16: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 17: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Freighter Aircraft Market - 2022-2041

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Freighter Aircrafts in the Post Pandemic World - Macro Trends & Projected Air Freighter Deliveries

Global Freighter Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts - 2022-2041 - In Units

Global Freighter Aircraft Deliveries Split by Segments - Forecasts - 2022-2041 - In Units - Split by Segments

Commercial vs. Regional

Commercial Air Freighters by Sub-Segments

Delivery Forecasts for Freighter Aircrafts - 2022-2041 - In Value Terms

Projected Global In-Service Freighter Aircraft Fleet - Forecast through 2041 - In Units

Global Regional Air Freighter Fleet - Growth Forecast through 2041 - Jets & Turboprops - In Units

