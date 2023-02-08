World OTT Video Services Market Report 2022: Players Include 6play, Crackle Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World OTT Video Services Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This observatory covers the OTT video market according to multiple inputs, players and markets:
- Access to OTT video services (subscriptions and subscribers to paid offers, by country and service), active monthly users of ad-supported offers (by service).
- Service revenues are derived from subscription & transactional services (rental and purchase) and advertising revenues (Internet video advertising and in-stream video advertising).
- Performance indicators are also documented, including the level of stacking of subscription services and average revenue per subscriber (by country)
- The rankings by player show the positioning of the world leaders in terms of subscriptions and turnover.
- 29 countries are covered, 4 major geographical areas (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa-Middle East) as well as the sub-regions of Europe (Western/Central and Eastern/Scandinavia) and Middle East & Africa (Middle East & North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa) are consolidated
- Aggregated data for 7 countries (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK, USA, China)
- The market data cover the period 2018-2021, with forecasts to 2026.
A report summarises the reference database. An analysis of the main trends in the sector is also included.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. OTT video revenues
- Revenues from OTT video services worldwide
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
3. OTT video market by segment
- Subscription
- Advertising
4. Players
- Subscription-based platforms
- Global leaders in OTT video services
