Worldwide Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Industry to 2032 - Players Include Hamilton Medical, Hill-Rom Services, Inogen and Medtronic

Companies Mentioned
- Carefusion Corporation
- Covidien plc
- Devilbiss Healthcare GmbH (Drive Devilbiss International)
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Ge Healthcare
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
- Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH
- Hamilton Medical
- Hill-Rom Services Inc.
- Inogen Inc.
- Aerin Medical
- Bmc Medical Co. Ltd.
- Breas Medical
- Caire Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Nidek Medical Products Inc.
- O2 Concepts Llc.
- Resmed Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd
- Smiths Medical
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Demand
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points
4.1. Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, By Key Countries
4.2. Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Growth
4.5.3. Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End-use
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End-use, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End-use, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Hospital
8.3.2. Homecare Settings
8.3.3. Emergency Centers
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-use
9. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
9.3.1. COPD
9.3.2. Obstructive Sleep Apnea
9.3.3. Asthma
9.3.4. Respiratory Distress Syndrome
9.3.5. Cystic Fibrosis
9.3.6. Others
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
10. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices
10.3.1.1. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
10.3.1.2. Auto-titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices
10.3.1.3. Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices
10.3.2. Oxygen Concentrator
10.3.2.1. Fixed Oxygen Concentrators
10.3.2.2. Portable Oxygen Concentrators
10.3.3. Ventilators
10.3.3.1. Adult Ventilators
10.3.3.2. Neonatal Ventilators
10.3.4. Inhalers
10.3.4.1. Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)
10.3.4.2. Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)
10.3.4.3. Soft Mist Inhaler (SMI)
10.3.5. Nebulizers
10.3.5.1. Compressor-based Nebulizers
10.3.5.2. Piston-based Hand-held Nebulizers
10.3.5.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizers
10.3.6. Humidifiers
10.3.6.1. Heated Humidifiers
10.3.6.2. Passover Humidifiers
10.3.6.3. Integrated Humidifiers
10.3.6.4. Built-in Humidifiers
10.3.6.5. Standalone Humidifiers
10.3.7. Others
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product
11. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
11.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
11.3.1. North America
11.3.2. Latin America
11.3.3. Europe
11.3.4. Asia Pacific
11.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
12. North America Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
13. Latin America Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Europe Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Asia Pacific Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Middle East and Africa Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Key Countries Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Market Structure Analysis
18.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
18.2. Market Concentration
18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
18.4. Market Presence Analysis
18.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
18.4.2. Product footprint by Players
19. Competition Analysis
19.1. Competition Dashboard
19.2. Competition Benchmarking
19.3. Competition Deep Dive
20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
21. Research Methodology
