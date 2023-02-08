Worldwide Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Industry to 2032 - Players Include Hamilton Medical, Hill-Rom Services, Inogen and Medtronic

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Companies Mentioned

Carefusion Corporation

Covidien plc

Devilbiss Healthcare GmbH (Drive Devilbiss International)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Ge Healthcare

Teleflex Incorporated

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH

Hamilton Medical

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Inogen Inc.

Aerin Medical

Bmc Medical Co. Ltd.

Breas Medical

Caire Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nidek Medical Products Inc.

O2 Concepts Llc.

Resmed Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Smiths Medical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, By Key Countries

4.2. Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Growth

4.5.3. Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End-use

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End-use, 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End-use, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Hospital

8.3.2. Homecare Settings

8.3.3. Emergency Centers

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-use



9. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032

9.3.1. COPD

9.3.2. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

9.3.3. Asthma

9.3.4. Respiratory Distress Syndrome

9.3.5. Cystic Fibrosis

9.3.6. Others

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application



10. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product, 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

10.3.1.1. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

10.3.1.2. Auto-titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

10.3.1.3. Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

10.3.2. Oxygen Concentrator

10.3.2.1. Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

10.3.2.2. Portable Oxygen Concentrators

10.3.3. Ventilators

10.3.3.1. Adult Ventilators

10.3.3.2. Neonatal Ventilators

10.3.4. Inhalers

10.3.4.1. Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)

10.3.4.2. Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

10.3.4.3. Soft Mist Inhaler (SMI)

10.3.5. Nebulizers

10.3.5.1. Compressor-based Nebulizers

10.3.5.2. Piston-based Hand-held Nebulizers

10.3.5.3. Ultrasonic Nebulizers

10.3.6. Humidifiers

10.3.6.1. Heated Humidifiers

10.3.6.2. Passover Humidifiers

10.3.6.3. Integrated Humidifiers

10.3.6.4. Built-in Humidifiers

10.3.6.5. Standalone Humidifiers

10.3.7. Others

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product



11. Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

11.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. Latin America

11.3.3. Europe

11.3.4. Asia Pacific

11.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



12. North America Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

13. Latin America Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



14. Europe Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. Asia Pacific Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. Middle East and Africa Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

17. Key Countries Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



18. Market Structure Analysis

18.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

18.2. Market Concentration

18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

18.4. Market Presence Analysis

18.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

18.4.2. Product footprint by Players



19. Competition Analysis

19.1. Competition Dashboard

19.2. Competition Benchmarking

19.3. Competition Deep Dive



20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



21. Research Methodology



