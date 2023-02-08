2022 Updates on the Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Trials: Assess Companies Future Plans to Use Decentralized Clinical Trials

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact on Clinical Trials, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This PowerPoint based report gives an important update to the previous year with an expert analysis on how COVID-19 is impacting clinical trials and the potential move toward decentralized clinical trials.

Findings are based on a survey conducted with respondents from around the world that belonged to Pharma/Biotech, Government/Academic Institutions, CROs, CMOs, or other contract service providers.



The report includes:

Study Design and Key Findings.

Primary Concerns, which include business concerns, clinical trial concerns for decentralized clinical trials and addressing trial disruption.

Movement Toward Decentralized Trials, including pre and post pandemic decentralized clinical trials use, future movement toward using decentralized clinical trials and cost comparison.

Challenges Facing Decentralized Trials, which explores the biggest challenges, changes, considerations and risk deviations for decentralized clinical trials.

Scope

The publisher's Pharma clients and prospects from the around the world participated in a seven-minute survey, which was fielded from June 29, 2022 to July 28, 2022.

This report includes and is based around industry opinions on COVID-19's impact on clinical trials and the use of decentralized clinical trials.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Study Design

1.1 Background

1.2 Objectives and Design

1.3 Respondent Mix

1.4 Respondent Profiles



2 Key Findings



3 Primary Business and Clinical Trial Concerns

3.1 Primary Business Concerns

3.2 Primary Clinical Trial Concerns

3.3 Clinical Trial Disruptions

3.4 Addressing Clinical Trial Disruptions



4 Movement Toward Decentralized Trials

3.1 Therapy Areas Most Suited to Decentralized Trials

3.2 Pre-pandemic Decentralized Trials Use

3.3 Post-pandemic Decentralized Trials Use

3.4 Future Movement Toward Decentralized Clinical Trial Use

3.5 Cost Comparison



4 Challenges Facing Decentralized Trials

4.1 Biggest Changes

4.2 Biggest Considerations

4.3 Biggest Challenges

4.4 Risk Deviations



5 Summary of Key Findings



6 Appendix



7 Contact the Publisher



Source: GlobalData

