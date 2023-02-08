New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holistic Web Protection Platform Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416957/?utm_source=GNW

g., log4j and spring4shell). The growth of credential stuffing attacks from sophisticated botnets is driving organizations to strengthen their security posture to protect web assets and related data with DDoS protection, web application firewall (WAF), bot risk management (BRM), and API protection. The accelerated transformation of business practices and a substantial rise in Internet traffic, coupled with the expanding attack surface in the world wide web, will drive holistic web protection platform (HWPP) growth.



The demand surge for digital experiences forces organizations to modernize their application and infrastructure environment for business agility and the ability to adapt to fast-changing circumstances.



Organizations are increasingly hosting their applications in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment as part of their cloud migration journey, catalyzing the deployment of HWPP with DDoS mitigation, WAF, and API protection.

