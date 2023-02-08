Top Shelf Botanicals Opens 14th Location in Three Forks.

THREE FORKS, Mont., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Shelf Botanicals, Inc. ("TSB"; https://topshelfbotanicals.com), a vertically-integrated, licensed cannabis company, announced the opening of its 14th dispensary in Three Forks.

Noted CEO Dr. Joseph Stucki: "We are excited to have opened our Three Forks dispensary to better serve the needs of residents and tourists in this popular tourist town. We will provide the same level of customer service and high-quality flower and non-flower products as we do throughout all of our Montana dispensaries. Adding this location is consistent with our growth plans to add locations in underserved markets throughout Montana. We expect to open a number of additional locations throughout Montana over the next few months."

Located at 279 Frontage Road, Three Forks Montana, just off the highway on the main road into town, TSB Three Forks will be open seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Headquartered in Bozman, Montana, TSB is a leader in the cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing of high-quality cannabis products. Our growing infrastructure and experienced management team is equipped to: (i) provide more patients with alternatives to traditional medicine; (ii) to meet the rising demand for medical and recreational cannabis use, and (iii) support other operators in our market. TSB offers various brands of flower and nonflower products at its dispensaries, including its Little Jane's edibles (www.littlejaneedibles.com) and Houdini's extracts (www.houdiniextracts.com).

Contact Information:

Richard Groberg

Chief Financial Officer

richard@topshelfbotanicals.com

(406) 219-3288



