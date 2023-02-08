New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mass Transportation Security Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416956/?utm_source=GNW

Cities across the world are becoming bigger and more congested, resulting in an increasing demand for efficient public transport.



Governments are making heavy investments to reduce congestion in cities and provide citizens with environment-friendly mass transportation options.



This increased spending on mass transit infrastructure has created a favorable environment for the security industry. The study provides insight into the different types of physical and digital security systems being deployed by governments and operators for the safety and security of public transportation infrastructures.



The digitization of the rail and metro industry is leading to the development of new solutions to improve passenger safety and convenience.



In an endeavor to make public transport citizen-friendly, governments are deploying security equipment like onboard surveillance systems, variable message sign boards, speed violation cameras, and integrated traffic management systems across different infrastructures.



The study covers security systems associated with railways, metros, and roads, including those installed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs, inside the vehicle, and inside and outside stations.



It also includes systems meant for the protection of physical perimeters of stations, parking depots, maintenance hubs, etc.



and other associated infrastructure.



This study also analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.



The study is global in scope and provides a detailed regional analysis of the following segments: North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________