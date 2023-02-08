Norwich University recognized as top online school and launches five in-demand online programs, bachelor's and master's degrees

Norwich, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level by OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD). Norwich’s programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success.

See where Norwich ranked below:

"This year, we focused on the schools making it easier for students to compete in today’s increasingly difficult job market,” said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OMD. “Each ranked school offers fully or partially online master’s degree programs at a time when earning a master’s has become a minimum barrier to entry for many.”

Darland is referencing a recent survey from CareerBuilder, which found that “thirty-three percent of employers are hiring workers with master’s degrees for positions that had been primarily held by those with four-year degrees.” These employers cited an evolution of the skills needed to perform the jobs as the cause of the shift, and an increase in work quality, productivity and employee retention as the result.

“Providing students with opportunities to get a master’s online is only part of our rankings,” said Darland. “Top-ranked schools also had competitive tuition rates and/or scholarships to help drive costs down. And with grocery, gas and other expenses on everyone’s mind right now, an affordable master’s is key.”

In concert with the top recognition from OMD, Norwich University's College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) announced the new online Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics program and four new master's programs: defense policy, global affairs, management, and museum administration, which are set to start in March 2023.

"Norwich University is at the forefront of innovation. These new programs are designed to provide students with the skills needed to stay competitive in emerging fields," CGCS Interim Dean Mark Parker said. “As with all of our online degrees and professional certificates, our new programs are offered one hundred percent online and can be completed in as few as 18 months.”

Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics

With the exponential growth in data, businesses need employees with the mathematics, computer science, critical thinking and problem-solving skills required to analyze this data and lead rational decision-making. The Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics program can provide students with these skills through ethics and leadership-based learning. Students will also delve into high-level programming languages, such as the data analysis tools Python, R and SAS.

Following the structure of Norwich's online bachelor's programs, the business analytics program allows students to transfer up to 90 semester credits of prior college coursework, on-the-job and military training, certifications and College Level Examination Program (CLEP). The flexible program also offers six start dates per year.

Master of Arts in Defense Policy

Students interested in taking on advisory and supervisory roles with the Department of Defense and other government agencies, independent contractors, think tanks and organizations in the defense industry can learn the required research, analytical and communications skills through Norwich's online Master of Arts in Defense Policy program.

Master of Arts in Global Affairs

The only graduate program in the country encompassing every region of the world, the online the Master of Arts in Global Affairs program explores the overarching themes of the political culture, institutions, economy, regional and national identity, and international relations for one of eight global regions. Students can build on their previous education in the humanities or social sciences to learn how national governments, international corporations and NGOs interact.

Master of Arts in Museum Administration

Secondary school teachers to current museum professionals can advance their careers with the online Master of Arts in Museum Administration program. In this program, students can learn how to describe, preserve, curate and interpret visual artifacts, written documents and material culture. The program culminates with a 300-hour internship, which is unique to this online program and can provide students with the experience essential to entering the field.

Master of Science in Management

Combining graduate-level training in leadership and strategic management, students can learn the strategic management, communications, resource management, and organizational behavior needed to move up in an organization. To allow students to focus their studies, the Master of Science in Management offers eleven concentrations: Construction Management, Criminal Justice & Public Safety, Project Management, Technology Management, Organizational Leadership Management, Human Resource Leadership Management, Leading Change Management, Nonprofit Management, Procurement & Government Contract Management, Public Sector Leadership & Crisis Management, and Fiscal Management. Reinforcing Norwich's commitment to accommodate our students, the new online master's programs follow a discounted tuition rate. Active military, veteran and first responder students can take advantage of the $550 rate per credit for the 2023-24 academic year compared to the $698 base rate.



"Our students' needs are at the center of our decisions," Parker said. "We are proud to provide our students with the most affordable cost per credit hour so they can complete their degrees on their own timelines."

For more information on each of these new programs, as well as all of Norwich University’s more than 25 online degree programs, please visit https://online.norwich.edu/.

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in Baccalaureate and Graduate Degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the US Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). www.norwich.edu

Norwich University's College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) builds upon the institution's 200-year academic heritage with innovative online programs. CGCS offers master's degrees in a variety of areas; bachelor's degree completion programs; graduate certificates; and continuing education opportunities. The programs are recognized throughout the industry for their rigor, small class size, high student satisfaction and retention. online.norwich.edu