Run to Fight Social Inequality: The YMCA Challenge is back, full force!

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCAs of Québec Foundation is excited to announce the return of the in-person YMCA Challenge, in its original pre-pandemic format.



In 2019, close to 1500 people participated in this great and festive gathering in support of vulnerable youth. For the 2023 edition, the fundraising event returns in the form of a friendly 1 km, 2 km, 5 km and 10 km race or a 5 km solidarity walk. The Challenge takes place in Montréal on May 6; in Québec City, June 3. The event is open to the general public and to companies that would like to get their teams moving and mobilized around an important cause.

This friendly and inclusive walk-and-run challenge aims to raise $100,000 to help children and families in vulnerable situations access the Y's programs and facilities, either through financial support or through companions to assist those with special needs.

"The funds raised will allow hundreds of young people, who would not otherwise be able to afford it, to attend YMCA Day Camps, Camp Kanawana, or take swimming lessons and have a wonderful summer. As a father, I am concerned about social inequality, so that all children may flourish, regardless of their situation."

- David Latour, President of the Organizing Committee and Managing Director, Strategy and Investment, Capital Solutions, CDPQ



Each year, more than 7,500 people receive financial assistance from the YMCA, totaling more than $1.27 million. And the need is growing. Urgent action is needed to prevent the gap from widening and penalizing more children and youth this summer.

Registration is already open to the public and to companies. For more details, visit defiymca.org

Thank you to the President and members of the Organizing Committee: David Latour, President of the Committee (CDPQ), Fabien Caillette (Fonds de solidarité FTQ), Charles Côté-Lépine (Ivanhoé Cambridge), Magalie Corfias (Defimedic), Eric Delaplace (YMCA), Patricia Dionne (Productions Patricia Dionne), Marie-Chantal Dréau (Price Waterhouse Coopers), Cyclia Lai (Desjardins) and Anaïs Mercet.

About the YMCAs of Québec Foundation

Since 1984, and thanks to the generosity of its volunteers and donors, The YMCAs of Québec Foundation has supported The YMCA's mission to inspire and engage each individual to reach their full potential and to contribute to their community. The Foundation ensures the sustainability of the YMCA by raising awareness of its impact on the community and by raising funds to support it.

By supporting the YMCA Foundation, you are enabling people from diverse backgrounds to grow, learn, and thrive.

