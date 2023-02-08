The global molded fiber pulp packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molded Pulp Packaging Market by Molded Type, Product Type, End-Use, Source And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797098/?utm_source=GNW

Their demand is driven the growing sustainable packaging industry and adoption of molded pulp packaging for manufacturing

various sustainable and recyclable packaging products.



Thermoformed fiber to be the second largest mold type in molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period.

Thermoformed is also known as thin-wall molded fiber packaging is produced on thermoforming lines.These fibers are dried in heated moulds and can therefore be produced in complex shapes, while maintaining a smooth surface.



These fibers are widely used to marke clamshells and food service disposable such as cups, bowls, plates and cutlery.



Clamshells to be the second largest product type in molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period.



Hinged packaging is known as clamshell and is used for a variety of products. It is used as a security



package to deter package pilferage for small high-value items. Clamshells are primarily used for food



takeaway packaging. They consist of one sheet folded over it and sometimes fused at the edges. It can be



securely sealed, making it difficult to open by hand to prevent tampering. Clamshells are made of shaped



molded fiber materials such as recycled cardboard, paper, and sugarcane bagasse to offer the necessary

protection against light, dirt, and wear & tear.



Wood pulp accounted for the largest share of molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period.



Wood pulp can be soft wood or hard wood pulp. Molded pulp items are generally produced by mixing water

with wood pulp made either from virgin fibers or recovered paper and paperboard. The pulp recipe depends mainly upon the surface quality and stiffness properties required to manufacture the product and its application. Soft wood pulp offers excellent strength to the product, whereas hard wood pulp enhances the sustainability of the packaging. Wood pulp is basically used for making paper and hardboard packaging products. It is a non-toxic, sustainable, and recycled material used widely in molded fiber pulp packaging.



Food service disposable packaging accounted for the second largest share of molded fiber pulp packaging during the forecast period.

Molded fiber pulp packaging products are 100% biodegradable, environment-friendly, sustainable, recyclable, sturdy, and easy to carry.Thus, these are widely used in food service disposables for various applications in the form of plates, bowls, trays, cups, boxes, and clamshells.



Molded fiber pulp products are oil- & water-resistant and a good option for takeaways. Most of the cutlery is made using molded fiber pulp.



North America to be the second largest market for molded fiber pulp packaging

North America has for long been one of the critical markets for molded fiber pulp packaging.The North American market mainly comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico; the US is the dominant market in the region.



The market for molded fiber pulp packaging in the North America is driven by factors such as the rising concerns for sustainable packaging in the region, increasing e-commerce sales, high disposable income, increasing demand for eco-friendly packaged foods, and demographic changes.



