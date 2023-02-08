Transdev Appoints Lauren Skiver as Chief Operating Officer at Transdev U.S.

Chicago, IL, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transdev U.S. is pleased to announce the appointment of Lauren Skiver as a Chief Operating Officer of Transdev U.S. Lauren will join the team effective March 10, 2023 and have operational and fiscal responsibility for the Vehicle Services, Non-Emergency Medical Transport (NEMT), and Rail businesses, along with responsibility for the Maintenance, Safety and Security teams at Transdev. Lauren will report into Laura Hendricks, CEO of Transdev U.S. and be joining the Executive Committee of Transdev U.S. She will work closely with Susan Sweat, who remains COO of our Transit division.

Skiver joins Transdev U.S. following her most recent position as the CEO since 2013 of SunLine Transit Agency in Thousand Palms, CA. Under Skiver’s leadership, the Agency won three awards including the Community Transportation Association of America’s Urban Transportation System of the Year, Transit Agency of the Year Award by the California Transit Association, and the Excellence in Transportation Awards by Caltrans for its public awareness campaign. "Transdev U.S. is supporting the sustainability journeys of transit companies globally, and I’m looking forward to contributing my expertise in zero emission infrastructure, workforce training, safety protocols, operations, and maintenance as a member of the company’s stellar leadership team,” said Skiver.

Skiver began her transit career 27 years ago at Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) as a Maintenance Clerk. She subsequently became Director of Paratransit and Customer Service at HART. Lauren then had the opportunity to manage Paratransit Service at the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and later oversaw all operating modes including light rail, subway, bus, and MARC Train service at MTA, which significantly broadened her experience base. Skiver’s initial training began when she served nine years in the U.S. Army specializing in Military Intelligence as an Imagery Analyst—which included serving during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

“We are excited to have Lauren join the Transdev team. We know that her extensive public transit experience and leadership including her intimate knowledge of Zero Emission buses and hydrogen fuel cell technology will provide exceptional value to our clients. We are thrilled to have an innovative industry thought leader like Lauren join our Transdev team,” says Laura J. Hendricks, CEO of Transdev U.S.

Skiver currently serves as Chair of Leadership APTA, which focuses on developing visionary and resilient leaders for the transit industry. From 2020 to 2023, she was also Chair of the California Hydrogen Business Council and helped bring attention nationwide to the benefits of hydrogen fuel cell technology.

About Transdev:

Transdev is the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of public transportation in the United States, including operations of bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, autonomous vehicle, and shuttle services. Cities, counties, airports, companies and universities across the world contract with Transdev to operate their transportation systems. Our goal is to help clients provide mobility solutions that are available to all riders and are appealing, convenient, integrated networks that people actively choose to ride. Our purpose is to empower the freedom to move with safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good. In cities across the U.S., we’re helping our clients move toward integrating public transit into the city’s lifeblood, circulating and connecting people to the places they care about. We are a global company operating in 18 countries on six continents. Our U.S. headquarters is based near Chicago, Illinois. www.transdevna.com

