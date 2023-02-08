The automatic tube cleaning system market size is expected to grow from USD 117.9 million in 2023 to USD 143.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market by Type, Industry, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570069/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, an increase in demand for automatic tube cleaning systems from HVAC systems is driving the market’s growth.



Automatic ball tube cleaning system to held largest market share in 2022

The ball tube cleaning system has been proven effective in increasing heat transfer efficiency for large-scale condensers used in power plants.Increase in power generation performance through increased output accompanied by cost savings through lower fuel consumption.



Sponge-ball tube cleaning system technology has been a widely-adopted best practice for optimizing condenser performance in the power generation industry for decades.



Power Generation sector held largest market share in year 2022

The power industry produces a significant amount of electricity with the help of water.It is vital in the industry’s processes, from cooling condensers to steam generation.



Fouling reduces the heat transfer efficiency of a condenser.It increases energy consumption in the power plant, which can lead to a dramatic loss in unit output, unit availability, and revenue.



Hence, automatic tube cleaning systems are installed to enable power plants to generate electricity at maximum efficiency by removing fouling automatically and continuously.



Asia Pacific to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

China and India are among the major countries in APAC having a significant number of coal-fired power plants. The easy availability of coal makes thermal power a preferred source of electricity generation. The growing electricity demand in Asia Pacific backed by rebounded growth in the economy is expected to establish more power plants, which, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for automatic tube cleaning systems in the power generation industry in the next few years



Major players operating in the automatic tube cleaning system market include Taprogge GmbH (Germany) BEAUDREY(France), WesTech Engineering, LLC (U.S.), Ovivo (Canada), Balltech Energy Ltd.(Israel), Nijhuis Saur Industries (Netherland), Conco Service LLC (U.S.), Hydroball Technics Holdings PTE Ltd. (Singapore), WSA Engineered System (U.S.), Watco Group (Singapore), Thermax Ltd (India), Innovas Technologies LLC. (U.S.), Ecomax Solutions Pvt Ltd (India), NLB Corporation (U.S.), and CET Enviro Pvt Ltd (India) among others.



