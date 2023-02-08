Biochar Market to Grow Worth US$ 26.5 million by 2033 | Exhibiting CAGR of 14.1%: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the basis of analysis by Fact.MR, the global biochar market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.9 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2033 and reach a valuation of US$ 26.5 million in 2033.



Biochar is charcoal that is typically produced by pyrolyzing waste or biomass in an environment without oxygen. It is a sustainable solid material rich in carbon and is frequently used as a soil amendment to improve plant growth, crop yield, soil quality, and others. Additionally, it is used as an animal feed supplement to improve the efficiency of cattle's nutrition intake, digestion, and blood values, especially in cows and goats.

The demand for crops has increased as a result of the growing population, which has in turn motivated farmers to use biochar more consistently to boost crop yields. This, in turn, drives biochar consumption growth. Additionally, adding biochar to the diet of animals like goats, pigs, chickens, fish, and cattle has delivered positive results. It is a feed additive used by a variety of ruminants, including goats and cattle, to enhance growth performance, blood profiles, pathogen resistance, and others.

It also contains significant amounts of calcium, potassium, and magnesium, which lower the probability of cracked eggs in hens. Such factors have increased the use of biochar in animal feeding, thus, driving the biochar market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Biochar market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 26.5 million in 2033 from US$ 7.9 million in 2023

The biochar market is estimated to account for an average Y-O-Y of 13.8% from 2018–2033

Prominent market players in the biochar market are ArSta Eco, Biochar Industries, Biochar Supreme, Carbon Gold, Karr Group, and Phoenix Energy

China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2023-2033

Tier-1 manufacturers of biochar account for over 27.5% share of the global market



“Biomass Utilization to Produce Biochar is a Key Factor Driving Biochar Market During the Forecast Period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Biochar Industry Research

By Technology : Pyrolysis Gasification Hydrothermal Carbonization

By Feedstock : Woody Biomass Agricultural Waste Animal Manure Others

By Application : Agriculture Animal Farming Electricity Generation Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Report Attributes Details Biochar Market Size (2022A) US$ 6.9 Million Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 7.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 26.5 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14.1% CAGR Europe Market Share (2022) 57.7% China Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 16.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Market Growth Stratagems

Manufacturers are adopting ground-breaking strategies to curb the demand pool and strengthen their market presence. Further, long-term trade relations with suppliers and well-established distributors enable market titans to survive during unfavorable trade situations.

Key Companies Profiled

ArSta Eco

Biochar Industries

Biochar Supreme

Carbon Gold

Karr Group

Phoenix Energy

Sunriver Biochar

Swiss Biochar GmbH

The Biochar Company LLC

Vega Biofuel

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the biochar market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the technology (pyrolysis, gasification, and hydrothermal carbonization), feedstock (woody biomass, agricultural waste, animal manure, and others), application (agriculture, animal farming, electricity generation, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

