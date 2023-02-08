The global next-generation sequencing market is projected to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2027 from USD 13.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-generation Sequencing Market by Product & Service, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05099515/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing applications of NGS in cancer research, growing incidence of cancer and launch of new NGS platforms and consumables are some factors projected to drive the growth of the NGS market.



Consumables segment accounted for the largest share of next-generation sequencing market

On the basis of product & service, the next-generation sequencing market segmented into NGS consumables, sequencing services, presequencing products & services, NGS platforms, services for NGS platforms, and bioinformatics. In 2021, NGS consumables accounted for the largest share, owing to recent launch of new reagents and kits, and increasing in number of R&D activities in genomics.



Sequencing by synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of next-generation sequencing market

Based on technology, the next-generation sequencing market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. In 2021, the sequencing by synthesis segment grabbed largest share in the NGS market owing to launch of new NGS platforms based on sequencing by synthesis technology.

The prominent players in NGS market are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), BGI Group (China), Agilent Technologies (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Pacific Biosciences (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), QIAGEN (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Brooks Automation (US), Psomagen, Inc. (US), 10x Genomics (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Zymo Research (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Promega Corporation (US), CD Genomics (US), New England Biolabs (US), and Novogene Corporation (China). Other players in the market include Hamilton Company (US), MedGenome (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Genotypic Technology (India), and LGC Limited (US).



North America: Accounted for the largest share in the next-generation sequencing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market. Factors such as availability of research funding and the development of NGS data analysis solutions are the major factors driving the market growth.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -15%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Illumina (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• PerkinElmer (US)

• BGI Group (China)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• Pacific Biosciences (US)

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

• QIAGEN (Netherlands)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

• Brooks Automation (US)

• Psomagen, Inc. (US)

• 10x Genomics (US)

• Tecan Group (Switzerland)

• Zymo Research (US)

• Takara Bio (Japan)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• CD Genomics (US)

• New England Biolabs (US)

• Novogene Corporation (China)

• Hamilton Company (US)

• MedGenome (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Genotypic Technology (India)

• LGC Limited (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the next-generation sequencing market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end users and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall next-generation sequencing market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05099515/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________