The remote weapon station market is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027

The complexity of integrating a remote weapon station with a variety of platforms, for example, could have a significant negative impact on the remote weapon station market’s growth in the upcoming years.



Based on technology, the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The remote weapon station market has been divided into close-in weapon systems, remote operated gun systems, based on technology.The remote weapon station market’s Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station system segment is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR growth over the course of the forecast period.



Increased global research and development efforts for the creation of cutting-edge technologies, improved weapon system reliability, and unmanned operations are to blame for the expansion of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station market.



Between 2022 and 2027, the remote weapon station market is expected to be dominated by the Europe market.

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to dominate the remote weapon station market.The market for remote weapon stations is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the Asia Pacific area than in Europe, which is expected to hold the top spot.



The remote weapon station’s main markets in Europe include the UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Germany. The market’s expansion in European nations is primarily due to technological advancements, an increase in armed conflicts and the war against terrorism, as well as recent geopolitical events that Russia has sparked, which have prompted many Eastern European nations to improve their defense capabilities.



Break-up of profile of primary participants of the remote weapon station market

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region – North America - 25%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 45%, RoW – 15%



Major companies profiled in the report are Elbit Systems (Israel), Kongsberg (Norway), Raytheon Technology Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Electro Optic Systems (Australia), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), MOOG Inc. (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), FN Herstal (Belgium), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage:

This report presents a complete analysis of the remote weapon station market during the forecast period. The remote weapon station market has been broadly classified on the basis of application (military, homeland security), platform (land, airborne, naval), component (Stabilization Unit, Control System, sensors, human machine interface, weapons & armaments), weapon type (lethal, non-lethal), mobility (stationary, moving), technology (close-in weapon systems, Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS)), and region.



