dvm360 Announces 2023 Fetch and Directions in Veterinary Medicine Continuing Education Schedule, Its Biggest Event Lineup to Date

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, today announced its 2023 veterinary continuing education (CE) conference schedule, which is the most extensive event lineup in its history. This year’s CE calendar includes three new Directions in Veterinary Medicine events coming to Arlington, Va., Miami, Fla. and Nashville, Tenn. dvm360® is also hosting its legacy Fetch conferences in Charlotte, N.C., Kansas City, Mo., and Long Beach, Calif., as well as the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference in Atlantic City, N.J.



The 2023 veterinary CE conferences feature educational sessions led by some of the most respected expert veterinary professionals in the industry. Attendees of each event may earn RACE®-approved CE hours. The conferences also have world class exhibitors, networking opportunities and entertainment slated for all shows.

“We’re excited to announce our biggest year of veterinary continuing education ever,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of dvm360®. “It is critical that we meet veterinary professionals’ CE needs through a variety of formats while also providing them with opportunities to connect with and learn from their peers.”

dvm360® provides veterinary professionals with comprehensive education, resources and information to help enhance the lives of animals and the people who care for them. Each dvm360® conference offers actionable insights and best practices tailored for every level of the veterinary practice, unmatched networking opportunities and wellness initiatives.

“Our Fetch conferences and Directions in Veterinary Medicine events are excellent opportunities for veterinary professionals to soak in actionable insights from our brilliant speakers,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360®. “While education is a large part of our events, they are also about coming together with likeminded people from every niche in the industry to inspire one another.”

dvm360®’s 2023 veterinary education conference lineup includes:

Fetch Charlotte in North Carolina: March 24-26

Directions in Veterinary Medicine DC/Arlington in Virginia: April 21-22

Directions in Veterinary Medicine Miami in Florida: May 19-20

Fetch Kansas City in Missouri: August 25-27

Direction in Veterinary Medicine Nashville in Tennessee: September 15-16

Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference in New Jersey: October 9-11

Fetch Long Beach in California: December 1-3



Directions in Veterinary Medicine are symposia-style events where attendees learn a specific therapeutic area. The DC/Arlington conference focuses on emergency medicine, critical care and emergency surgery. In Miami, attendees will delve into pain management. Nashville’s Directions in Veterinary Medicine event explores oncology and nutrition.

To register for and learn more about the Fetch and Directions in Veterinary Medicine continuing education events, please visit the conference series website.

