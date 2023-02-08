HeadBox Enters Its Busiest Season for Corporate Event Planning in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, February marks the beginning of a busy few months for their event planners, with function venues Brisbane-wide already filling their schedules for 2023. With over $2.7 million worth of events for 2023 already booked, HeadBox says many more briefs are continuing to come through the platform.

As HeadBox explains, corporate events can be key to developing important business and customer relationships, providing a personal way to build relationships with their target audience as well as boosting brand recognition and loyalty.

Offering corporate event bookers an easy way to plan meetings and events with confidence, HeadBox is the destination for finding the best in function rooms for hire Brisbane-wide. Featuring the best venues throughout the city, corporate bookers will find a variety of options able to accommodate events of all sizes, from small seminars through to large multi-day exhibitions.

Established to bring people and spaces together to make brilliant things happen, HeadBox launched in Australia in 2021 and is now the leading platform for event bookers looking to find the perfect function room Brisbane-wide for all types of events.

Booking venue hires Brisbane-wide through HeadBox is easy, with bookers able to browse options online or send their event brief to the HeadBox team, who can plan the entire event.

By providing one place to book, manage and deliver everything with the visibility to stay in control, HeadBox has simplified the event planning process. Recognised as the next generation of meetings and event management, the HeadBox Business software allows teams to be more efficient and productive while also delivering savings for bookers through preferred partnerships.

For event bookers looking for the perfect function rooms Brisbane-wide to host their corporate event, HeadBox says now is the time to take action to avoid missing out on the ideal location.

Visit HeadBox online to learn more and start planning with confidence.

