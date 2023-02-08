Empty Capsules Market Report will Worth USD 3.63 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.10% : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empty Capsules Market Size By Product Type (Gelatin Capsules and Non-Gelatin Capsules), By Application (Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antacids & Anti-Flatulent Preparations, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, and Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Nutraceutical Manufacturers, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the empty capsules market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the empty capsules market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the Global Empty Capsules Market are Capsugel, Inc., Roxlor LLC, ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd., CapsCanada Corporation, Medicaps Ltd., Qualicaps, Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd, Patheon, Inc. (Banner Pharmacaps, Inc.), and Sunil Healthcare Ltd. (Sunloc Healthcare, Inc.) among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide empty capsules market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Capsules are solid pharmaceutical doses that contain pharmaceuticals or a combination of medications to treat a certain condition or disease in the human body. The most typical purpose for empty capsules is to store pharmaceuticals, herbs, powders, and prescriptions. Capsules are preferred over pills by the elderly because they are easier to swallow. Pharmaceutical manufacturers synthesize drugs and place them in empty capsules. Gelatin or non-gelatin materials such as HPMC, pullulan, and starch are frequently used to make capsule shells. A rise in the popularity of capsules over other drug delivery forms, as well as an increase in strategic alliances between empty capsule providers and gelatin manufacturers, are major factors driving market expansion.

Furthermore, the world's expanding senior population raises the demand for various therapeutic medications and nutritional supplements to improve health results. According to the United Nations, World Ageing Population: the 2020 Revision, nearly 1.5 billion people will be over 65 years old by 2050, up from 727 million in 2020.

Furthermore, rapid improvements in capsule delivery technologies are expected to complement market growth. However, ethical issues, price variations in gelatin materials, and tight pharmaceutical sector regulations are projected to stymie market expansion.

Scope of Empty Capsules Market Report :

Segmentation Analysis

The Gelatin capsules segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules. The gelatin capsules segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Some of the main drivers projected to strengthen this segment's growth throughout the forecast period are the cheap cost of gelatin capsules, the availability of gelatin for the production process, and the protein content of gelatin.

The cardiac therapy drugs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is a vitamin & dietary supplements, antacids & anti-flatulent preparations, cardiac therapy drugs, antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, and others. The cardiac therapy drugs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Empty capsules can be used to conceal the flavour of cardiac treatment medications, preventing nausea in the patient. If a result, as the prevalence of CVDs rises, so will the demand for cardiac treatment medications. This element may have a favourable impact on the market for empty capsules.

The pharmaceutical manufacturers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is pharmaceutical manufacturers, nutraceutical manufacturers, and others. The pharmaceutical manufacturers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. For a variety of reasons, including enhanced palatability and a higher absorption rate, capsules are the most preferred solid dosage forms in the pharmaceutical industry for the treatment of a wide range of chronic and infectious illnesses.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the empty capsules include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share.The number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, according to the Population Reference Bureau's Population Bulletin-Aging in the United States. Similarly, 77% of Americans reported using dietary supplements, according to the CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements, 2019. Furthermore, the survey found that vitamins and minerals were the most commonly consumed supplements by the American population in 2019, accounting for 76% of total dietary supplement consumption, followed by specialty supplements (40%), herbals and botanicals (39%), sports nutrition supplements (28%), and weight management supplements (17%).

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's empty capsules market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The increased emphasis on producing generic and superior pharmaceutical items has increased demand for the empty capsules market. Regional growth is also being fueled by the region's increasing advancement in capsule pharmaceutical production technologies.

China

China’s empty capsules market size was valued at USD 0.16 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.The market for empty capsules can be attributed to large capsule manufacturers with large production capacities. Furthermore, the region has important pharmaceutical industries, which are the largest consumers of these empty capsules.

India

India's empty capsules market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. The key drivers of its expansion are the health-focused trends prevalent in Indian markets. Consumption of these nutraceuticals has increased since they help avoid serious health issues such as obesity, cancer, and arthritis. Because capsules are the most preferred solid oral dose type, the nutraceutical industry in this region has a high demand for empty capsules.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the empty capsules market is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population.

