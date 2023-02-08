EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace and defense, communications, and sensing markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter (1Q23) ended December 31, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss 1Q23 financial and business results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



For 1Q23, EMCORE’s consolidated revenue was $25.0 million, comprised of $21.7 million from the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment and $3.3 million from the Broadband segment. Net loss was $11.7 million and $8.2 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $6.5 million. Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

“We made solid progress toward turning EMCORE into a larger and profitable Inertial Navigation provider to the A&D market. In 1Q23, A&D accounted for 87% of the Company’s revenue and grew 3% sequentially despite delayed customer shipments for QMEMS. A&D book-to-bill was approximately 1.2, and segment gross margin rebounded to 22% with our navigation products performing better than that,” said Jeff Rittichier, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “As we stated over the last couple of quarters, our recently acquired operations in Budd Lake, NJ and Tinley Park, IL make EMCORE the world’s largest independent1 Inertial Navigation business and our highest priorities are simplifying operations, driving growth, and improving cash flow. Consistent with these objectives, EMCORE is in discussions with several interested parties to divest our non-strategic product lines.”

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 +increase/

-decrease

1Q23 4Q22 Revenue $25.0M $25.6M -$0.6M Gross margin 12% 4% +8% Operating expenses $14.6M $18.2M -$3.6M Operating margin (46%) (67%) +21% Net loss ($11.7M) ($16.9M) +$5.2M Net loss per share diluted ($0.31) ($0.45) +$0.14

Non-GAAP gross margin (a) 15% 2% +13% Non-GAAP operating expenses (a) $11.8M $11.2M +$0.6M Non-GAAP operating margin (a) (32%) (42%) +10% Non-GAAP net loss (a) ($8.2M) ($10.9M) +$2.7M Non-GAAP net loss per share diluted (a) ($0.22) ($0.29) +$0.07

Adjusted EBITDA ($6.5M) ($9.4M) +$2.9M Ending cash and cash equivalents $24.2M $26.1M -$1.9M Line of credit and loan payable $12.3M $15.5M -$3.2M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

_____________________________

1 All sales are to unaffiliated third-party customers.

Aerospace and Defense Segment

For 1Q23, A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was driven by solid performances across all product lines, with the exception of QMEMS which decreased due primarily to customer shipment delays. A&D segment gross margin rebounded due to the absence of items that were experienced in the prior quarter related to QMEMS inventory valuation charges and the transition of newly acquired operations in Budd Lake, NJ and Tinley Park, IL. R&D expenses increased sequentially due to a full quarter of results for the Tinley Park, which was acquired on August 9, 2022.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 +increase/

-decrease

1Q23 4Q22 A&D segment revenue $21.7M $21.0M +$0.7M A&D segment gross margin 19% 4% +15% A&D segment R&D expense $4.3M $3.5M +$0.8M A&D segment profit ($0.2M) ($2.6M) +$2.4M Non-GAAP A&D segment gross margin (a) 22% 2% +20% Non-GAAP A&D segment R&D expense (a) $4.2M $3.7M +$0.5M Non-GAAP A&D segment profit (a) $0.6M ($3.3M) +$3.9M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Broadband Segment

For 1Q23, Broadband’s sequential-quarter revenue decrease was primarily due to lower sales of CATV products and Chips. Broadband segment gross margin declined as a result of the lower revenue and higher under-absorption of fixed overhead. R&D expenses decreased due primarily to the CATV and Sensing product lines.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 +increase/

-decrease

1Q23 4Q22 Broadband segment revenue $3.3M $4.6M -$1.3M Broadband segment gross margin (32%) 3% -35% Broadband segment R&D expense $1.0M $1.4M -$0.4M Broadband segment profit ($2.1M) ($1.2M) -$0.9M Non-GAAP Broadband segment gross margin (a) (27%) 1% -28% Non-GAAP Broadband segment R&D expense (a) $0.9M $1.6M -$0.7M Non-GAAP Broadband segment profit (a) ($1.8M) ($1.5M) -$0.3M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for 2Q23 ending March 31, 2023 to be in the range of $27 million to $29 million.

Conference Call

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2022

2022

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,692 $ 25,625 Restricted cash 495 520 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $361 and $337, respectively 17,116 18,073 Contract assets 5,570 6,846 Inventory 39,598 37,035 Prepaid expenses 3,374 4,061 Other current assets 2,148 3,063 Total current assets 91,993 95,223 Property, plant, and equipment, net 27,660 37,867 Goodwill 16,519 15,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,937 23,243 Other intangible assets, net 15,234 14,790 Other non-current assets 2,425 2,351 Total assets $ 181,768 $ 189,082 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,545 $ 12,729 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,197 8,124 Contract liabilities 4,125 5,300 Loan payable - current 852 852 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,530 2,213 Total current liabilities 31,249 29,218 Line of credit 6,638 9,599 Loan payable - non-current 4,829 5,042 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 26,121 21,625 Asset retirement obligations 4,110 4,664 Other long-term liabilities — 106 Total liabilities 72,947 70,254 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 44,774 shares issued and 37,868 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 44,497 shares issued and 37,591 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 789,080 787,347 Treasury stock at cost; 6,906 shares as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,254 1,301 Accumulated deficit (633,792 ) (622,099 ) Total shareholders’ equity 108,821 118,828 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 181,768 $ 189,082

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2022

2021

Revenue $ 24,953 $ 42,236 Cost of revenue 21,894 26,439 Gross profit 3,059 15,797 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 9,944 7,187 Research and development 5,351 4,627 Severance 475 1,298 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1,171 ) 187 Total operating expense 14,599 13,299 Operating (loss) income (11,540 ) 2,498 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (241 ) (11 ) Foreign exchange gain 75 42 Other income 107 — Total other (expense) income (59 ) 31 (Loss) income before income tax expense (11,599 ) 2,529 Income tax expense (94 ) (115 ) Net (loss) income $ (11,693 ) $ 2,414 Foreign exchange translation adjustment 47 20 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (11,646 ) $ 2,434 Per share data Net (loss) income per basic share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.07 Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 37,557 36,950 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.06 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 37,557 39,031

EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 (in thousands, except for percentages) 1Q23 4Q22 Gross profit $ 3,059 $ 1,006 Gross margin 12% 4% Stock-based compensation expense 387 348 Asset retirement obligation accretion 51 64 Amortization of intangible assets 326 58 Variable compensation accrual adjustment — (1,040) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,823 $ 436 Non-GAAP gross margin 15% 2%





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 (in thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 Operating expense $ 14,599 $ 18,246 Stock-based compensation expense (1,347 ) (1,271 ) Severance expense (475 ) (35 ) CATV transition - gain on sale of assets — 767 Acquisition-related - gain on sale of assets 1,171 — Acquisition-related expense (2,060 ) (5,166 ) Litigation-related expense (105 ) (413 ) Variable compensation accrual adjustment — 2,030 Impairment charge — (2,956 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 11,783 $ 11,202





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 (in thousands, except for percentages) 1Q23 4Q22 Operating profit $ (11,540) $ (17,240) Operating margin (46%) (67%) Stock-based compensation expense 1,734 1,619 Asset retirement obligation accretion 51 64 Amortization of acquired intangibles 326 58 Severance expense 475 35 CATV transition - gain on sale of assets — (766) Acquisition-related - gain on sale of assets (1,171) — Acquisition-related expense 2,060 5,166 Litigation-related expense 105 413 Variable compensation accrual adjustment — (3,070) Impairment charge — 2,956 Non-GAAP operating profit $ (7,960) $ (10,765) Non-GAAP operating margin (32%) (42%) Depreciation expense 1,450 1,381 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,510) $ (9,384) Adjusted EBITDA % (26%) (37%)





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 (in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) 1Q23 4Q22 Net loss $ (11,693) $ (16,873) Net loss per share basic and diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.45) Stock-based compensation expense 1,734 1,619 Asset retirement obligation accretion 51 64 Amortization of intangible assets 326 58 Severance expense 475 35 CATV transition - gain on sale of assets — (766) Acquisition-related - gain on sale of assets (1,171) — Acquisition-related expense 2,060 5,166 Litigation-related expense 105 413 Variable compensation accrual adjustment — (3,070) Impairment charge — 2,956 Other income (107) (520) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (75) 192 Income tax expense (benefit) 94 (164) Non-GAAP net loss $ (8,201) $ (10,890) Non-GAAP net loss per share basic and diluted $ (0.22) $ (0.29) Interest expense, net 241 125 Depreciation expense 1,450 1,381 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,510) $ (9,384) Adjusted EBITDA % (26%) (37%)





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for percentages)



Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23 4Q22 Aerospace and Defense Broadband Gross profit $ 4,108 $ 889 Gross profit $ (1,049 ) $ 117 Gross margin 19 % 4 % Gross margin (32 %) 3 % Stock-based compensation expense 273 181 Stock-based compensation expense 114 167 Asset retirement obligation accretion 39 57 Asset retirement obligation accretion 12 7 Amortization of intangible assets 293 58 Amortization of intangible assets 33 — Variable compensation accrual adjustment — (804 ) Variable compensation accrual adjustment — (236 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,713 $ 381 Non-GAAP gross profit $ (890 ) $ 55 Non-GAAP gross margin 22 % 2 % Non-GAAP gross margin (27 %) 1 % R&D expense $ 4,349 $ 3,506 R&D expense $ 1,002 $ 1,355 Stock-based compensation expense (193 ) (170 ) Stock-based compensation expense (79 ) (47 ) Variable compensation accrual adjustment — 347 Variable compensation accrual adjustment — 289 Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 4,156 $ 3,683 Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 923 $ 1,597 Non-GAAP profit $ 557 $ (3,302 ) Non-GAAP profit $ (1,813 ) $ (1,542 )