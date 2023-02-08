PCI Gaming agrees to acquire Magic City Casino in Miami

Atmore, Alabama, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atmore, AL – (02/08/2023) PCI Gaming, d/b/a Wind Creek Hospitality officially announced this afternoon an agreement to acquire Miami, Florida based Magic City Casino. This announcement follows an affirmative decision by the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FLGC) permitting the transfer of the assets and the existing gaming license held by Magic City owners to PCI Gaming wholly-owned subsidiary Gretna Racing, LLC.

“We are excited to grow our footprint in another major metropolitan area, this time in Miami, Florida” said Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair & CEO of Wind Creek parent Poarch Band of Creek Indians. “Our expansions in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and now Florida provide us the ability to take care of and grow opportunities for our Tribe. We look forward to becoming a valued partner in the Miami community.”

Wind Creek strives every day to provide its guests an escape from everyday life into a fantasy world of games and excitement. A brick and mortar facility in Miami allows the organization to expand those efforts for current guests to a new and vibrant market.

“Southern Florida is a natural connection from our properties in Aruba & Curacao, our properties in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle”, observed Jay Dorris, CEO and President of Wind Creek. “With close proximity to Miami International Airport, the location is fantastic for players from all Wind Creek properties, and gives Miami locals an easy way to experience the Wind Creek brand everywhere we operate.”

The company is currently licensed by FLGC at two wholly owned and operated gaming facilities in Northwest Florida. Leaders from both Wind Creek and Magic City expect the transaction to close later this Spring.

Wind Creek will continue to operate Magic City Casino in the near term with very few changes. Wind Creek plans to include Magic City players in the broader Wind Creek Rewards and Express Offers loyalty programs by the end of 2023.

ABOUT WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland (Coming Soon), Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Casinoverse, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Julia Corwin

julia.corwin@windcreek.com

484-777-7911

Attachment